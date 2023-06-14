Taranaki photographer Rob Tucker remembered for his enthusiasm behind the lens

It didn’t matter where in New Zealand Rob Tucker found himself, he always seemed to know someone.

That’s one of the abiding memories many people have of Tucker, who died peacefully in New Plymouth on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The 2022 Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year had just this month been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to photography and the community.

Known universally for his award-winning work behind the lens, Tucker’s enthusiasm for photography was almost a lifelong passion after he developed a strong interest as a fourth former at New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

The proceeding decades took Tucker around the globe, a camera never far from his side, as he moved from a cadet news photographer to illustrations editor at the New Zealand Herald before a shift into commercial work.

Close friend Ross Land worked with Tucker through some of New Zealand’s biggest news assignments and remembers him as someone who was always willing to share his knowledge.

“He would encourage anyone who wanted to be involved in photography,” Land said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Andy Jackson, Neville Marriner, Sam Scannell, Bruce Jarvis, Brodie Dolan, Ross Land and Rob Tucker, former Taranaki Daily News and Taranaki Herald photographers at the “Brotherhood” charity auction of photographs in New Plymouth to raise money for Hospice Taranaki.

“I particularly benefited from his knowledge and his faith in me, he was responsible for making my career, basically.”

Tucker’s faith in Land saw him hire him as a young photographer out of New Plymouth in 1978.

Just three years later he assigned Land to cover the Springboks tour of New Zealand.

“I was the most junior photographer on the Herald and for him to have that faith in me was just unbelievable, it was my break, my big break, to cover one of the biggest news stories of the time,” he said.

“He was a truly special man who will be greatly missed by so many people.”

Land was one of the first of the “brotherhood” of photo journalists Tucker called on when he raised the idea of bringing a collection of the most significant news photographs together for auction to benefit Hospice Taranaki.

“It was once again a mark of just who Rob was because many people, when they have been diagnosed with the illness he had, would curl up and go away, but that wasn’t Rob,” he said.

That fundraising effort resulted in $150,000 being raised for Hospice Taranaki, the single biggest fundraising event in its history.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tucker’s love of photography stretched back decades and included capturing many significant moments in New Zealand history.

Former long-serving Taranaki Daily News chief reporter Peter Bingham was a “snotty-nosed cub reporter” when he first came into contact with Tucker.

He recalls Tucker for his blind enthusiasm to do anything to get the best shot, including encouraging an 18-year-old Bingham to strip down and jump into Tasman Sea to interview a long distance swimmer.

The result was a front page photograph the next day of Bingham interviewing the subject.

“It was amazing, no matter where you went, he knew people,” Bingham said.

“He was an absolute joy to go out on jobs with. What he did teach you was that if you didn’t go out and ask questions, you didn’t get anywhere.

“He used to say ‘never be afraid, the worst thing someone can tell you is to bugger off’.”