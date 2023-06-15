New Plymouth Downtown car park among big projects over budget

The mood in the council chamber was grim this week as a 12.4% increase was voted in.

Hot on the heels of a protested 12.4% rates hike New Plymouth councillors must now decide on what to do with the earthquake-prone Downtown car park after repair costs exceeded budget.

At the same time, it has been revealed there is a $6 million shortfall in the cost of installing water meters across the district.

Just how much the budget has blown out on the car park remains unclear after the issue was made public in a Strategic Projects Committee agenda.

The committee will meet on Friday to discuss a number of significant council projects, including the car park, universal water metering and the Coastal Walkway extension from Bell Block to Waitara.

The meeting will come just days after council approved a 12.4% rates increase, mostly to cover the rising cost of major infrastructure projects.

Before approving the rates rise, council heard from a number of concerned ratepayers, as well as Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari.

He was critical of council for not signalling the impact the large increases in land values, which were delivered months late by Quotable Value, would have on commercial and industrial ratepayers with many facing rate rises well above the average 12.4%.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari was critical of the way the New Plymouth District Council handled the issues around the rates rise.

Chaudhari said it was “a bombshell” when chamber members had seen the report in the agenda with repercussions likely to have a “drastic effect” on ratepayers, especially businesses.

It has been more than a year since $5m was approved by the New Plymouth District Council to strengthen the multi-storey Downtown car park, which was closed in late 2020.

The council is under pressure to re-open the 268-space car park after numerous pleas from central city retailers who have described the situation as unacceptable with shoppers opting to go elsewhere because of the shortage of parking spaces.

In March, manager of the council’s infrastructure, Kevin Strongman, said delays to the planned strengthening work could be explained because it was a “highly complex project” due to the age of the building, which was erected in the 1980s.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth's Downtown car park on Powderham St closed indefinitely in late 2020 due to earthquake risk.

Since the funding was approved, Strongman said the council had undertaken “detailed design” and “main contractor procurement” which represented a “major milestone” in the project.

However, the report to the Strategic Projects Committee said the cost estimate exceeded budget and a council workshop was needed for “options” to be presented.

The report also identified a funding shortfall in the $16m installation of the water meters throughout New Plymouth.

The project has now been “de-scoped to fit within budget” which would mean only 70% of the meters would be installed by the end of the 2024 financial year.

An additional $6m would be needed from the next long-term plan to finish the project.

The budget shortfall to complete the project was due to a higher than estimated cost of new meter boxes and additional modifications required to existing meter boxes, the report said.

Initial installations had helped locate some significant leaks on the network, which were being fixed.

One of the touted advantages of installing the meters was the savings council could make by finding and fixing leaks that potentially helped push out the need for new infrastructure such as reservoirs.

The cost savings after the leaks found so far were fixed would equate to $35,000 a year.

New Plymouth District Council An artist's impression of the Coastal Walkway extension at Waitara's Marine Park.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted a $6.2m shortfall in council funding for the proposed $39.4m Coastal Walkway extension after the price went up from the $28.3m budgeted in the 2021-2031 long term plan.

In a press release in March, council said the increase in estimated cost was “driven by global financial pressures fuelled by inflation, supply chain issues and increased material costs and labour shortages, the pandemic and war on Ukraine”.

Waka Kotahi has pledged $18m towards the project.