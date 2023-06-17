When the going gets tough, the line mechanics get tougher

When disaster strikes power lines, Downer Energy team lead lines person Jacob Northcott works high off the ground to get the electricity back on as quickly as possible.

When a storm comes through, and you’re sitting in candlelight because the power’s gone off – spare a thought for Jacob Northcott who will be 12 metres up a ladder fixing power lines in the dark.

Cyclone Gabrielle was “crazy,” the Downer Energy line mechanic, otherwise known as a lines person, said.

“It was flat out. Maybe a week and a half until the last job was done.”

But when the wind hit 120kph it wasn’t safe to go up the ladders, which are between 9 and 12 metres long. This delayed getting the power back on. But safety comes first, Northcott, team leader for Hāwera lines, said.

“We’ll record the problem and take photos of it and send it back to guys like (acting area manager Brent Moratti) and say this needs to be done tomorrow.”

Northcott reckons he worked 15 – 16 hours during Cyclone Gabrielle before getting a 9-hour stand down period to have a break.

The first step was to find the problem.

Once the fault’s discovered, he puts on his protective gear, including the personal fall arrest system – a harness.

“We tie a base rope around the bottom of the ladder and when you get to the top you belt in the ladder around the pole first. Then you tie the head rope, so you’re tied in before you do any work.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The ladders are long, and at 35kg, not the easiest thing to carry through a paddock.

About 50% of the time he climbs ladders to fix power lines, the other 50% he goes up in a bucket truck, he said.

“But sometimes you can't get the trucks to the poles, because of hills or swamps, or it’s so wet we can’t get the trucks across paddocks. Then we have to carry the ladder and the gear.

“I’d say I’d be wearing over 10kgs of gear and then the ladder weighs about 35kgs, so you carry that. And the harness. And your boots.”

As Northcott, who has been in the job for more than 10 years, is based in South Taranaki, most of his work during the cyclone was in rural areas, so he spent quite a bit of time carrying his ladder across paddocks in the dark.

He wears a headlamp, and spotlights mounted on the trucks, when parked nearby, help him to see what he’s doing.

Working in the wind gets the adrenaline pumping, but being up a ladder in hail and sleet isn’t much fun, he said. And they have to watch out for lightning strikes, because then it’s too dangerous to be on the ladders.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Northcott has been a lines mechanic for more than 10 years and has spent countless hours atop ladders working to get the power rstored.

But it’s not just bad weather that can cause the power to go out. Possums or birds can hit lines. Vehicles with high loads can take them down. Trampolines. And trees.

Sometimes a car hits a power pole, he said and in those situations the line mechanics are scrambled to the scene along with, or ahead of other emergency services.

“The first thing to do is to make sure the public are safe. We make sure that lines are isolated and we look after our safety.”

It can be tough if he’s called out to a fatality. It’s “not a nice experience,” he said.

And if anyone in the car is seriously injured it puts pressure on to him to hurry up, so they can get the injured to hospital.

“But you have to stay calm and do it correctly. You still have to keep your mind on the game.”

He has to make sure the power is off, do some tests, earth the area around the car. And take all the necessary safety measures.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Northcott estimates the ladders weigh about 35kgs.

“As soon as we've got it to earth and as soon as it's safe we give the fire brigade clearance and they'll go and help the person in the car.”

Downer Energy acting area manager, Taranaki, Brent Moratti said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were not allowed to touch the car until the lines person says it’s OK.

“We rush and try and turn up there when the fire brigade turns up. We can have the power off in seconds. We’re like a behind the scenes emergency service.”

But it’s the big weather events that bring the excitement. The latest was May 20, Moratti said. There were blue skies. And then there wasn’t.

“It came out of nowhere for two hours. We watched it work its way down the country. New Plymouth got hit, Stratford got hit, Whanganui got hit – we can see right down to about Palmerston (North). Two hours when we couldn't climb, couldn't do anything.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Downer Energy acting area manager Brent Moratti, left, co-ordinates lines people like Northcott when they’re out on the job.

Moratti was working that night and co-ordinating the lines people. He had 43 people out working on faults.

“In the background we're working hard to bring in resources, getting all the photos together, getting all materials together. Because sometimes you have to get 10 poles out to a site, because there’s 10 poles broken. All just to get the power back on.”

He’s been in the industry for 20 years, 16 on the roster climbing ladders before moving into the supervisory role.

“It’s something different. Not everyone gets to climb power poles.”