Clifton not taking women's rugby final for granted

Clifton’s Rocki Robinson will be part of the team which takes on Southern in the Taranaki women’s rugby final.

Clifton women’s rugby coach Justin Davison has a simple message for his team ahead of the final against Southern on Friday night at Yarrow Stadium.

“Just go out and have fun.”

The team isn’t taking the final for granted, but Davison hopes they can implement what they’ve learnt during the season on the day.

It was a cruel start to the year for Clifton after they lost 10 players from last season’s campaign, despite winning the competition.

Ten new faces have stepped up and have worn the jersey for the first time this season, with Davison said he’s been impressed with the outcome.

“We had to rebuild a new squad, and it’s pleasing as a coaching group to see how well they’ve gelled and come together.”

Taranaki Whio representatives Louise Blyde and captain Maree Dallinger-Phipps have been the form players for Clifton this season. Blyde has been controlling the backline at first-five eighth, while Dallinger-Phipps has provided positive leadership.

The team lost two matches from eight outings this year, one against Southern, who have been the form team all season.

Davison remembers the round two match against Southern, where Clifton won by two points. He said the players knew they had played a game of rugby.

“They’re a really good side. They have strengths all over the park and Iritana [Hohaia] is going to be a handful.

“But the ladies are looking forward to it, they’re excited and maybe the only opportunity they might have to play on Yarrows number one.”

Clifton beat Coastal in last weekend’s semi-final 56-5.

Southern coach Devon Berry can rely on finals experience to get the team through.

Friday’s match will be the team’s fifth consecutive final, with their last titles in 2020 and 2021.

“We have a mixture of experience in our team with some players been to all four finals, won titles and some who are experiencing it for the first time,” he said.

He signalled out Sharee Brown, Briana Poingdestre, competition top try and points scorer Sarah Farmer, Pearl Kahui and Hohaia.

“She can light up the field with one step. She’s coming off the bench so watch this space.”

It will be a poignant final for Berry as he will step down at the conclusion of the game after five years at the helm.

“No matter the outcome, I’m extremely proud and honoured to have met the bunch of women I have over my time. My life has been forever changed from meeting them.”

Kick off is at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, in the men’s premier competition on Saturday, Clifton hosts Stratford-Eltham at Tikorangi in an important match for the home team to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The next two matches are also crucial for teams to stay in the hunt for the play-offs.

Tukapa and Coastal will need wins against Southern and Spotswood United respectively in Hawera and at Yarrow Stadium.

Inglewood hosts competition leaders New Plymouth Old Boys at TET Stadium in the remaining match.

All matches start at 2:45pm.