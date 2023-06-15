Kevin Moore allowed to stay until appeal is heard on his eviction

Kevin Moore, inset, and his unconsented house has been granted a stay by the Court of Appeal by consent.

A long-serving Taranaki gang member illegally squatting on a beach front property has been granted a stay from his eviction until his appeal has been heard.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that Kevin Moore be granted by consent a stay in the injunction issued by the Māori Land Court in April for him to vacate a Waitara East Beach property.

The Rohutu Trust, which owns the land, wants Moore, who has a long-term affiliation with Black Power, gone from their land where he lives with no legal lease, in a home he built without the necessary resource consent.

In 2013, Moore moved onto the site without permission from the recognised trustees and has proceeded to live there rent-free ever since.

“The trustees of the Rohutu Trust have filed a memorandum indicating that they (reluctantly) accept that a further stay is appropriate until the conclusion of the matter in the Court of Appeal,” the judgement said.

“They are seeking to have the stay in the Māori Land Court lifted, but consent to a stay being granted in this Court.”