Local winners nail top architecture awards

The kina-shaped Green School building in Koru was awarded an architecture award on Friday night.

Two school buildings came top of their class at the Western Architecture awards, announced on Friday night at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth.

The kina-shaped Green School building near Ōakura and Puketapu School’s new classroom block were awarded the top prizes in the education category.

The Tapuae House, a seaside property in Ōmatā, won in the housing category, while the new renal unit at the Taranaki Base Hospital took the first spot in the public architecture category.

Belinda Tuohy​, Ian Pritchard, Sally McDonald and Thanh Nguyen​ were the four judges who selected the winners from 14 shortlisted projects in the western region of the North Island, from New Plymouth to Palmerston North.

The Local Architecture Awards is a peer-reviewed programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects. The Institute has more than 5000 members and represents over 90% of the registered architects working in Aotearoa.