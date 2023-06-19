Southern win tight Taranaki women's club rugby final

COMMUNITY SPORT: Iritana Hohaia’s selection into the Black Ferns was justified during the Taranaki premier women’s club rugby final on Friday night.

The 23-year-old played a significant role in Southern’s 15-12 win against Clifton at Yarrow Stadium. The win returned the favour after Clifton tasted the same success against Southern last year.

Trailing 12-5 at the break, Hohaia came off the bench and was electric for her side. Her classy skill set was shown, where she was able to break the line, run around defenders and mop up loose ball under pressure in the back field.

Some of those attributes led her to score the first try after the break, one of two second half tries for Southern.

READ MORE:

* Clifton not taking women's rugby final for granted

* Four teams chase final two top four spots in Taranaki premier club rugby

* Return of men's club rugby to Opunake rewards fans with Coastal win



Southern captain Sharee Brown said Hohaia’s selection in the team was touch-and-go before kick-off given her involvement in the upcoming Black Ferns campaign, which starts against Australia at the end of June.

“She’s going away on Sunday night, so it was more like will she play, but she opens up the backline and has that vision,” she said.

Brown had confidence in the team’s ability to play well in the second half after admitting their backs were against the wall in the opening stanza.

While Southern winger Hannah McLean scored the first try, Clifton came back with two patient unanswered tries as Maddison Davison and fullback Eva Martin dotted down.

Brown said the team was aware of Clifton’s threats and knew the teams couldn’t be separated after a win each during the regular season.

“It wasn’t going to be easy, but we’ve been a second half team in the whole competition and always brought it back. We all knew we could do it if we stuck to our game plan.

“Last year, I felt like we were the form team and blew it at the end, we know we had to work hard,” Brown said.

The feeling of success would have started when McLean scored her second try late in the game. That edged Southern ahead 15-12 and survived a late onslaught by Clifton deep in the game.

There were plenty of positives for Clifton. Despite losing 10 players from last year, they showed a lot of determination.

Wing Rocky Robinson and fullback Eva Martin had strong games in the backline. Midfielder Badinlee Munro-Smith showed her experience in the midfield and kicked well in general play.

It was a poignant night for Southern coach Devon Berry, who steps away from the team after five years.

Brown said she was happy the team helped him complete a successful coaching career, which included five consecutive finals, with a win.

“We’ve sent him out in style.”

New Plymouth Old Boys and Stratford-Eltham continue their dominance in the CMK men’s competition.

Old Boys remain unbeaten after a 52-21 win against Inglewood at TET Stadium. The match was even until the last 20 minutes when Old Boys extended the lead.

Stratford-Eltham beat Clifton 38-6 at Tikorangi. Clifton was down to 14 players for 60 minutes after a red card.

Southern beat Tukapa 34-22 at Hicks Park, but the loss keeps Tukapa in the top four after Clifton’s loss.

Coastal’s play off hopes remain alive after a 34-15 win against Spotswood United.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.