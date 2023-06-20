NPDC to decide where support flows for new water entities

New Plymouth District Council’s stance on the Water Service Amendment Bill will be made clear on Tuesday.

The council’s strategy and operations committee will either decide to continue opposing the Three Water Reforms, turn neutral or support changes made under the Water Service Amendment Bill.

The other option, which is not recommended by council staff, would be to not make a submission.

The Bill, as signalled in March, should see the previously planned four entities becoming 10, with their boundaries established roughly along the lines of New Zealand's 16 regional councils.

While many of the entities involve cross-regional boundaries, Taranaki will stand alone.

The change found favour, in part, with the region’s mayors when it was mooted three months ago.

However, there were a number of issues raised by the region’s leaders, including the Government not being prepared to provide a Crown Guarantee on the water entities and the amount of potential regulation involved.

The strategy and operations committee must decide whether that support continues as time runs out before Parliament breaks ahead of the general election.

In a report to the committee, senior programme manager Helen Gray warned if the Bill was enacted it would have “a significant impact on future budgets” and the council’s next long-term plan.

The report also highlights a number of concerns, including the financial sustainability of smaller water entities, stranded overhead support and the impact on rating systems.

The council also wants to seek future clarity around storm water services being included in the new entity, something previously opposed.

That opposition centres on storm water not being a pure utility service.

The report does not recommend the council goes out for public consultation on its stance, mainly because it was not the “ultimate decision-maker” and the fact residents could submit directly to Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee.