The Olympics of kapa haka - Te Matatini - is coming to Taranaki in 2025

Te Matatini was held at Eden Park in Auckland this year.

The world’s largest kapa haka festival is coming to Taranaki in 2025 and will be held at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park.

Te Mataini will run from February 25 to March 1, 2025 and is expected to inject up to $20 million into the region’s coffers

The national kapa haka competition – sometimes called the Olympics of kapa haka, is held every two years. It attracts group from throughout Aotearoa. Groups also come across from Australia.

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the group representing all eight Taranaki iwi, collaborated with Te Kāhui Maunga, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Ruapheu and Rangitīkei, key stakeholders, and councils to pitch businesses case for two venues - Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands.

Te Matatini board members visited both sites on Friday, selecting the Bowl after some discussion, Ngā Iwi o Taranaki representative Liana Poutu said.

The Bowl of Brooklands, in Pukekura Park, will host Te Matatini 2025.

“Our pitch to them was it's a one of a kind venue that kapa haka teams and fans wouldn't get the experience they get at the bowl anywhere else in the country.”

It was important Te Matatini representatives visited the site, she said.

"It's one thing to see those venues in magazines or drawings, but when you get there and see the venue and feel it, it's a different story.

New Plymouth District councillor Dinnie Moeahu says the event will lift the region's profile.

She was pleased the Bowl had been chosen, because it was their preferred venue over Yarrow Stadium.

"It's incredible. We are used to hosting Womad, so we know what sort of atmosphere it could create.”

The venue allowed the festival to include such elements as a market place, food village and wellness area.

New Plymouth District councillor Dinnie Moeahu, who has whakapapa links to Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāruahine and Ngāti Porou, said he was “pumped”.

“Not for me, but for the region of Taranaki. It’s going to be an electric time that’s for sure.

“If you are ever wanting an event that is significant to promote Taranaki and shine a spotlight on Taranaki Te Matatini is it.”

The last time the kapa haka festival was in Taranaki was in mid 1990s in Hāwera, Moeahu said.

“The economic benefit will not just go to the New Plymouth district, but the surrounding townships as well. So everybody in Taranaki will benefit.

“You’re looking at thousands of performers, tens of thousands of supporters, a global television and online audience in the millions. And Taranaki will be the place for Te Matatini in 2025. I’m lost for words, because I’m blown away that we get to showcase ourselves, showcase the best of our culture, to everybody.”

Kelvin Wright, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki Chief Executive, said they were thrilled Taranaki would host 2025 Te Matatini festival and acknowledged the significant work of Ngā Iwi o Taranaki to secure this for the region.

“The hugely culturally significant four-day event will draw thousands of performers, supporters, and spectators to Taranaki and Ngāmotu New Plymouth.”

He said it would have a significant regional economic impact, with accommodation providers, hospitality and retail businesses set to benefit from the influx of people.

“Taranaki itself will be in the national and international spotlight, and, most importantly, as a region, we can celebrate and showcase Māori performing arts and culture with the iconic Pukekura/Bowl of Brooklands as the stunning backdrop.”

Since the festival's inception in 1972, Te Matatini has been held at 24 different venues across Aotearoa.