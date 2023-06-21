Taranaki's new $13m renal unit wins European Healthcare design award

The new Renal Centre at Taranaki Base Hospital has won a European Healthcare design award.

The design of Taranaki’s new Renal Centre, Te Huhi Raupō, has been recognised on the global stage.

The centre won the Healthcare Design (under 25,000m2) trophy in the European Healthcare Design Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate and recognise professional excellence in the design of healthcare environments around the world, and attracted entries from leading facilities across the globe.

In addition to the Healthcare Design Award in the under 25,000sqm category, Te Huhi Raupō received a high commendation in the Health and Wellness category.

The renal centre also took the first spot in the public architecture category at the Western Architecture awards in New Zealand.

Designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects in close collaboration with Te Whatu Ora, Te Huhi Raupō was officially opened in March this year by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall opened the $13 million renal unit at Taranaki Base Hospital in March. (File unit)

Looking after nearly 400 patients, the timber building is approximately 800sqm with 12 treatment chairs, one isolation room, one self-care room, and two training rooms to help patients learn to carry out their own care, as well as consult rooms to provide wrap-around care.

Te Huhi Raupō received around $13 million in government funding as part of Project Maunga Stage 2, the redevelopment of the Taranaki Base Hospital campus.