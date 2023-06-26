When Covid closed one door Prateek Pawar used YouTube to start a blindingly successful business

Prateek Pawar lost his job during Covid, so he decided to start his own business from scratch.

In 2020, Prateek Pawar lost his job so he learnt to measure and install blinds by watching YouTube videos.

He now has a thriving business turning over hundreds of thousands a year and is about to start manufacturing blinds in New Plymouth.

Just three years ago Pewar had no idea that he would soon be a businessman and manufacturer.

A chemical and process engineer, he came to New Zealand from Mumbai, India, in 2017 to start a new life.

He worked for Worley in Whangarei, before being transferred to New Plymouth as a project engineer.

Then Covid hit and Pawar lost his job.

“They told me this is the situation, we don’t have any work for you, unfortunately we have to let you go, which was quite shocking because they moved me from the oil refinery in Whangarei to here.”

He left in June 2020 and then had nothing to do, he said.

“I was worried, because I had a mortgage to pay. There was financial stress.”

Around the same time he and his wife had been looking for blinds for their home.

“I was in the process of getting some quotes because I didn’t know anything about blinds. Then I noticed there was a gap in the market in terms of lead time and price and service. I ask my friends, they said ‘10 weeks lead time, 20 weeks lead time, you need to start early if you want blinds’.”

That was too long for Pawar and if it was too long for him he knew others would be feeling the same and in that he saw an opportunity to start a business.

Pawar went online and researched the products, the competitors and the New Zealand market.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pawar’s business MODN Living is expanding and will soon make blinds in New Plymouth.

The first thing he had to do was learn to build a website for his new business, MODN Living, which he did with help from his sister and his friends. At the same time he was talking to manufacturers around New Zealand, he said.

“I didn’t have any money to invest in this business. This business I didn’t buy from someone, I created from zero.”

He found someone to invest in his fledging business idea, and bought fabric. He then asked manufacturers to make blinds for him in their downtime.

“We didn’t have any facility. It was just mobile with my car. I would just go to people’s places and go for measurement.

“I learnt out of YouTube and online trainings about the product – what blinds, how to install, how to measure. The colours, because I was going to customer’s places for consultation to choose the right colour for them and the right type of blind. I learnt slowly. I did research.”

He got great feedback from customers around Taranaki and that motivated him and kept him going, he said.

Now, the turn around time for his blinds is two to three weeks, and his price is competitive.

The business built up slowly and in last financial year made $500,000, selling about 300 blinds a month on average.

So, Pawar decided to invest in a factory and make the blinds himself in New Plymouth.

All that is needed is an electrician to connect the machine.

“I’m enjoying this [business], because it brings smiles on people’s faces when they see their blinds.”