One person was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after their car hit a house and its gas meter in South Taranaki.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were called to the single-vehicle crash in Tawa St around 5.40am.

A crew from Hāwera helped with scene protection and isolated the gas meter, they said.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle hit a house in Hāwera.

One person was taken to hospital, they said.