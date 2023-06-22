Daniel Waite released from Taranaki contract to play in Japan

Daniel Waite has been released from his Taranaki contract to play in Japan. (File photo)

Taranaki and New Plymouth Old Boys midfielder Daniel Waite can’t thank coach Neil Barnes enough for his development in rugby.

The 27-year-old has been released from his provincial contract to play in Japan and will miss Taranaki’s campaign in the upcoming National Provincial Championship.

While Waite remains tight-lipped about who he will play for, he said he will miss Barnes and the rest of the coaching staff at Taranaki Rugby.

“I think my game has gone to another level working under him,” he said.

“I’m grateful for what he has taught me in the last few years and wish I could have worked with him earlier.”

His international experience includes playing for Rouen in the French Pro D2 competition in the 2021/22 season.

He said he enjoyed his time there and is looking forward to experiencing another culture.

“I think being in a different system for a short period is going to be refreshing and good for my rugby.”

The 39-capped Taranaki representative made his provincial debut in 2017 and has been a key figure in the side ever since where he has amassed 159 points for the amber and blacks.

But he admits it was a hard decision and is hopeful to play for Taranaki in the near future.

“I hope in the way I played, I showed how much it meant to me and it was a tough decision to pull out of the season,” he said.

“Most of my career has been here, and I love putting on the Taranaki jersey.”

The Japanese season finishes in January, but Waite is unsure whether he will be back for his club side next season.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Daniel Waite has been a stand-out for New Plymouth Old Boys for several years.

He’s waiting for his visa to be approved before he can fly out and his selection for Old Boys’ pending semi-final in two-weeks is not guaranteed either.

Barnes said Waite will be greatly missed.

“He’s a leader in our team and tactically a very smart player to go with someone who is unbelievably competitive and puts his body on the line every week,” he said.

“That type of leadership will be missed big time by this team.”

The midfield will be a hotly contested area this year with Daniel Rona, Meihana Grindlay and Teihorangi Walden as options for Barnes.

With Waite’s departure, Barnes said there are four or five midfielders putting their hands up, and it will provide an opportunity for one more player to step in.

Waite’s club side remains unbeaten in the CMK premier competition and will host third place Southern at Vogeltown Park on Saturday in the penultimate round.

Coastal’s match against Clifton at Rahotu could be an effective quarter-final as both teams sit outside the top four.

Stratford-Eltham host Tukapa in a two-versus-four clash at Victoria Park.

Inglewood will be hopeful of their second win of the season against Spotswood United at TET Stadium.

