Dan Radcliffe appointed chairperson of Taranaki Rugby

Dan Radcliffe is the new chairperson of Taranaki Rugby. (File photo)

Entrepreneur Dan Radcliffe has been appointed chairperson of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union.

Radcliffe, who was elected on Thursday night, replaces Andrew Thompson who resigned after three years at the helm at the union’s annual meeting in Pātea in May.

Affiliated to the Clifton Rugby Club, Radcliffe is best known as the founder of a number of local businesses, including International Volunteer HQ and Shining Peak Brewing.

He won the New Zealand Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014 and was inducted into the World Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2015.

Radcliffe is also a trustee of the Taranaki Foundation.

“While congratulating Dan and welcoming him as our chair we also need to acknowledge the tenure of Andrew Thomson who assisted in steering us through a difficult time,” Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle said.