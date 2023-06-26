Busy New Plymouth thoroughfare to close for safety improvements

A raised pedestrian crossing will be built outside New Plymouth Girls' High School as part of safety improvements in the area.

A stretch of one of New Plymouth’s busiest thoroughfares will be closed later this year for work designed to improve safety near the region’s largest girls’ school.

Starting from July 4, work will begin to widen the footpath on Mangorei Rd for it to become a shared pedestrian and cycle area.

A raised pedestrian crossing will also be built leading to New Plymouth Girls’ High School.

The new pedestrian crossing will be similar to that built on Rata St in Inglewood last year and managed by new traffic lights.

Smart technology, including video cameras, are used so that if someone pushes the button to cross and then walks away, the signals won’t change, ensuring traffic continues flow.

The four-month New Plymouth District Council project, which has a budget of $700,000, was part of work that was first approved in November 2019.

“This is a really busy area of the city – not just at the start and end of the school day but also because Mangorei Rd is a key arterial route for traffic throughout the week,” council transport manager Rui Leitao said.

“These changes will make it safer for people of all ages to cross the road or travel by bike, even during really busy times.”

While traffic flow would not be affected during most of the work, a section of Mangorei Rd between Northgate and Rimu St would be closed for 10 days from September 23.

Diversions will be put in place during that period.