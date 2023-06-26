Old Boys continue unbeaten run through Taranaki club rugby

New Plymouth Old Boys replacement Joshua Walden attempts to evade the Southern defence.

Three teams will head into the final week of Taranaki premier club rugby hunting the fourth and last spot available in the semifinals.

Competition leaders New Plymouth Old Boys and second-placed Stratford-Eltham have already been confirmed as hosts of the play-offs on July 8.

Southern is comfortably in third place, despite being thrashed 71-6 by Old Boys at Vogeltown Park on Saturday.

Just four points separate Clifton, Tukapa and Coastal after the penultimate round.

Coastal’s run into the play-offs would have been an easier ride if they had beaten Clifton at Rahotu on Saturday.

However, in a tight match, Clifton, who had Hurricanes and Taranaki wing Kini Naholo playing, won 23-21.

It was a special day for Coastal lock Dylan Schuler who played his 100th premier match.

“I’ve been hanging around Rahotu since I was five years old playing two-handed touch in bare feet on icy grass, and now I get to run out each weekend with the prems,” he said.

The scores were locked up at 13-all at the break. Clifton edged ahead 23-16 but Coastal did well to claw their way back in wet conditions with a last 10-minute plea.

Stratford-Eltham’s second half was the difference at Victoria Park where they beat Tukapa 32-20.

Trailing 13-12 at half-time, the home team showed plenty of class on the wing with Willem Ratu and Eseroma Nabuka using their speed down their edges.

Tukapa only scored one second half try when Stratford-Eltham had a player in the sin bin.

Old Boys ran riot over Southern scoring 11 tries, eight of which were converted.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brayton Northcott-Hill runs away for one of the 11 tries New Plymouth Old Boys scored against Southern.

Everything Old Boys tried worked with plenty of line breaks, speed and slick handling key features in the match.

Southern’s Brent Landers kicked two penalties for his team, which struggled against the Old Boys defence. They were continually hit behind the advantage line and unable to exit from their 22.

Inglewood claimed their second win of the season against Spotswood United at TET Stadium.

The result was a repeat of the first-round clash.

Inglewood stormed out to a 24-12 lead at the break with three tries.

Spotswood United used their forwards to get back into the game to eventually draw-level at 24-all.

But Inglewood got back in the game with a try and a penalty to take the lead again with 24 minutes remaining.

Both teams effectively cancelled each other out for the remainder of the match with play played between the two 22s as the greasy conditions made an impact.

After 13 weeks, the table is: NPOB 46, Stratford-Eltham 40, Southern 30, Clifton 24, Tukapa 23, Coastal 20, Inglewood 10, Spotswood United 6.

