Taranaki fossils linked to Kororā, the smallest living penguin

Fossils found in Taranaki are of an extinct species, likely to be part of the little penguin lineage.

A new species of extinct penguin identified from fossil remains found in South Taranaki could be an ancestor of the kororā little penguin, the smallest living penguin.

The fossils, discovered by Karl Raubenheimer, were found in three-million-year-old sediments within the rohe of Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahine.

The nearly complete skulls of an adult and a fledged juvenile have been analysed by a team led by Dr Daniel Thomas, from Massey University.

New Zealand sits over a submerged continent called Te Riu-a-Māui Zealandia and the fossil of the new penguin species provides a more complete picture of the seabird fauna of that continent.

Thomas determined the new species was part of the little penguin lineage.

The fossils also reveal that the physical characteristics of little penguins have remained largely unchanged across three million years, despite substantial environmental changes in the region.

This work helped to illustrate ancient penguin origins and provides significant evolutionary links between living animals and their Zealandia ancestors, Thomas said.

As a global biodiversity hotspot for seabirds, New Zealand has around a third of the world’s penguin species as breeding residents, with several other penguin species passing through as visitors.

Kororā are a taonga (valued) species with special significance to many across Aotearoa, including researchers at Massey.

The research supports a Zealandian origin for the little penguins. The link between kororā and the extinct species was particularly interesting as the age of newly described fossils suggests the close relatives of kororā living in Australia today may have originally come from Zealandia, he said.

The fossils of the new species were now housed at Te Papa where they are contributing to a larger study.

The study explores animals living in Zealandia during the last time the region was substantially warmer than today, similar to temperatures that climate modellers predict the world could reach by the end of the current century.

Thomas said the temperature rise could result in big changes in Aotearoa in terms of biodiversity.

“The rising temperature means more species will find Aotearoa habitable, so it’s important to learn as much as we can about the species that lived here during the last warm-world phase.”

The new species was named Eudyptula wilsonae after the late New Zealand ornithologist Kerry-Jayne Wilson MNZM, who was an internationally respected seabird researcher and advocate for conservation. Wilson co-founded the West Coast Penguin Trust, a community-led NGO dedicated to conserving the seabirds and habitats of the West Coast region.