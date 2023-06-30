New Plymouth's French bakery Petit Paris sold, but name will live on

Petit Paris owners Kate and Fred Laude have sold their business after 16 years.

Sisters Margaux and Amelia Laude have grown up in a French cafe. It’s all they know.

The Petit Paris in New Plymouth’s CBD is their second home.

Just this week they were woken up at 6am after a staff member called in sick and mum Kate Laude had to take over.

They arrived at the bakery at 7am after having finished getting dressed in the car while complaining of still having “bed head.”

But things are about to change. Their parents Fred and Kate Laude have sold Petit Paris 16 years after they opened their French bakery in the New Plymouth CBD.

Their girls are still coming to terms with the impending change.

Margaux, 15, learnt to be a barista at Petit Paris, while Amelia, 12, stood on a crate to serve customers at the family’s other business, Paris Plage at East End Reserve, during the summer.

“We spend as much time here as we do at home,” Margaux said. “It hasn’t hit me, but once the keys are gone, I’ll be like oh my gosh.”

Kate Laude was three months pregnant with Margaux when they opened Petit Paris, on Currie St, Kate said. It quickly became a city institution, renowned for its good coffee and selection of French pastries.

But recently they got an offer they decided not to refuse. A New Plymouth businessman came in and asked to buy the cafe.

“And we thought why not? It’s time for a change. But we’ll still run the cafe down at the foreshore, Paris Plage.”

Petit Paris changes hands on July 5, but the new owner will keep the staff and the business will carry on as usual, Kate said.

“It’s all going to be the same. But we won’t be here.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kate Laude, Margaux, 15, Amelia, 12, and Fred Laude will still have their Paris Plage business down at East End.

Having two cafes can be pretty challenging and full on, she said.

“In the winter it can calm down when it’s just back to one. So, now it’ll be nice to just focus on one again.”

She’s slowly been letting the business go in her mind.

“I tell people this was probably my first baby. This is like letting a teenage child go. I’m pleased we’ve still got the Paris Plage to focus on, because that doesn’t get us out of hospo. We do really enjoy hospo.”

Fred Laude said they were very grateful to the community for its support over the years.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them at Paris Plage. And we wish the new owner all the best in their French venture.”

But after 16 years a break would be “very appreciated”, he said.

“Sixteen years of seven days a week is pretty challenging.”