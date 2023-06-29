One person arrested in relation to New Plymouth ramraid, vaping products recovered

Tui Dairy on Mangorei Rd in New Plymouth was ramraid on Monday night.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a ramraid on Monday night at a local dairy.

A stolen car was used to ram the front of the Tui Dairy on the corner of Mangorei Rd and Karaka St in Merriland just after midnight on Monday.

In a press release on Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allemann​ said one person has been arrested and a young person has been referred to Youth Aid.

“Two warrants were executed yesterday [Wednesday] at addresses across New Plymouth, and vaping products were recovered,” he said.

Allemann said the woman was due to appear in New Plymouth District Court next week on a charge of burglary with a weapon.