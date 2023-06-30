Waitara's special gold medallist receives rousing welcome on return from Berlin

Mum Elaine Cash got a hug from her daughter, Melissa Cash, as she arrived home triumphant from the Special Olympics in Berlin.

Taranaki’s newest Special Olympic gold medallist arrived at New Plymouth Airport to a rousing haka performed by students from her former school.

Melissa Cash competed at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in the 100 metres sprint and mini javelin, winning gold and bronze medals respectively.

New Zealand sent 39 athletes to the Special Olympics, which is for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Cash, along with athletics coach and uncle Nigel Cash, and manager Ian Mischefski were welcomed into the airport with a rousing haka from Waitara High School’s kapa haka group, Te Kura Tuarua o Whaitara​, ably supported by the students from the special education class.

Cash, who looked stunned by the welcome, said she wasn’t expecting to win gold.

Uncle and coach Nigel Cash was also a happy man, especially after athletes from across the country won a record 34 medals – five gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cash was welcomed home by students from her old school, Waitara High School.

Max Brooking, chairperson of Special Olympics North Taranaki Trust, said it cost $18,000 to get Cash to Berlin.

TET and the Toi Foundation were among the groups to provide grants, while the athletes raised the rest of the funds themselves.

“She’s been training hard with Nigel, her uncle,” Brooking said.

The extended Cash family turned out in force to welcome them home and proud parents Paul and Elaine Cash also mentioned how hard their daughter had trained, even in the rain.

Sometimes she didn’t like it, if she had sore calves or sore quads, but the next day she’d be back into it again, Paul Cash said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Abby Zehnder was part of the welcome at New Plymouth Airport.

“I left her watch on New Zealand time just to tell her what the time difference was, but we’d be asleep, and she’d just ring up,” he said, with a laugh.

Waitara High School special education needs co-ordinator Clair​ Barrett, who once taught Cash, said the school were proud of Cash.

“She was doing it at school, and it’s good to see her sticking with it.”