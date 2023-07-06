Council due to give budget update on Yarrow Stadium

A large storage lake sits behind the construction work of the new East Stand at Yarrow Stadium.

Almost a year after revealing a 40% budget blowout on the rebuild of Yarrow Stadium, the Taranaki Regional Council is due to announce the latest cost estimates.

Media have been invited to the stadium on Thursday where council officials will provide an update on the project’s budget and share the latest progress with building works.

The council have revealed little in the last year on the progress of the stadium’s rebuild, with any updates discussed with public excluded.

It has been almost six years since Yarrow Stadium was closed after both covered stands were declared an earthquake risk.

The last update of the progress of the rebuild was in November when council announced work had begun on fitting a new fabric roof on the West Stand.

Questions were raised about the installation of the roof after contractors failed to deliver on an earlier deadline to have it in place before the start of the national provincial rugby championship.

That left Taranaki Rugby, as a tenant of the stadium, to apologise to season ticket holders who, along with the public, had to watch from the sidelines in an uncovered stand.

TRC/Stuff The East Stand concept design that was delivered in 2022.

The last significant update on work progress came in July last year when former chairman David MacLeod made public the fact the budget had ballooned to a projected $70 million from its original $50m cost.

However, MacLeod stated last July he was “comfortable” the project could be completed up to $70m.

“We have not got absolute clarity over that, but I can tell the public that’s where the budget is at this time,” he said.

At the time, the budget blowout was down to “unavoidable cost increases” attributed to major supply chain issues and a spike in material prices.

SUPPLIED Designs have been released for Yarrow Stadium's new East Stand which is part of the stadium redevlopment project, the budget for which has increased from $50 million to $70m.

Those issues, coupled with the rising budget, forced the council to rethink its original plans for the yet-to-be-built East Stand with seating capacity reduced from 4000 to 1800.

Despite the scaled down plans, MacLeod stressed there would be scope to use temporary seating on both sides of the East Stand to give the stadium a capacity of 25,000 for major events.

MacLeod was also confident at the time of the last budget briefing that costs could be reasonably contained because council had pre-purchased a lot of the steel that was to be used in the construction of the East Stand.

Last July, the timeframe for the completion of the East Stand was sometime in 2024.

Whether that remains the case would be revealed on Thursday, although Taranaki Rugby have already been told it would be 2025.

TRC/Stuff Concept plans on Yarrow Stadium’s East Stand design were made public a year ago.

Foundation work has begun on the East Stand, with concrete being poured, although there is believed to be issues with a high water table on site.

Noticeably, a large drainage lake has been built on the old No 2 ground.

In an interview with Radio New Zealand last month, council chairperson Charlotte Littlewood said they were “going through a process” to determine the latest information they had on costings.

It comes three years after a risk register was presented to council on the rebuild of the stadium.

Of the 12 different risk factors presented, nine were rated as inherently high.

They included the project going over budget and the failure of earthquake strengthening solutions.