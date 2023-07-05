Taranaki club rugby final set to clash with All Blacks test

Taranaki’s prmier club rugby final will be played under lights just before an All Blacks test kicks off.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Taranaki Rugby has scheduled its premier club rugby final to finish just before the All Blacks take on the world champion Springboks.

Instead of sticking to its usual afternoon slot, Taranaki’s pinnacle club match will kick off under lights at Yarrow Stadium at 5pm, just two hours before the All Blacks test in Auckland.

The test is one of just two being played by the All Blacks in New Zealand this year.

With the new hybrid turf, that’s able to handle more matches, all four finals on July 15 will be played on the main ground.

Taranaki Rugby community operations lead Ben Hitchcock said given the venue’s significant upgrades to its turf it gives teams a chance to play on the best ground in the country.

With the colts, divisions one and two finals staggered across the day, with the first starting at 11am, the event will also lose its festival feel that it’s known for when there were multiple matches played at a time ahead of the premier final.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images The All Blacks test against South Africa will kick-off just after the club final finishes.

However, Hitchcock believed clubs would support their teams regardless.

“Taranaki is a rugby-proud province,” he said.

Our clubs get behind their teams, and we know they will do this on CMK finals day,” he said.

“We also want to cater for our supporters and ensure they are able to view games from the covered grandstand, or they have a raised spot to view from the end of the ground.”

Hitchcock said the union has shortened times between games to accommodate the test match that night. They also planned and prepared for teams travelling from outside New Plymouth.

“Starting early would be hard on teams playing at earlier times, so we have done our best to accommodate all teams on the day.”

He said the feedback from the clubs has been positive.

The concept was used earlier this season. The women’s final between Southern and Clifton was played under lights at the venue but on a Friday night with the later start time of 7:30pm.

