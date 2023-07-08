Paramedic bucks trend and crosses the Tasman to work in NZ

Paramedic Mitchell Morrissey has joined the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew after transferring from Australia.

Australian critical care flight paramedic Mitchell Morrissey has flown across the Tasman to suit up for a new role on the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

Bucking the trend of medical professionals heading from New Zealand across the ditch, Morrissey made the move three months ago, describing it as the best of his career.

“It’s pretty hard to crack into the air medical industry and this was a perfect opportunity,” he said.

From the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, the 31-year-old started his career in the industry as a patient transport officer.

After that he worked as a primary care paramedic before becoming an intensive care paramedic specialist in Blacktown, New South Wales.

“I always wanted to be in medicine,” he said.

“I started doing nursing and para medicine, studying both, but I really liked the para medicine side, so I dropped the nursing part.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter has a new crew member from across the ditch.

After seeing the job vacancy in Taranaki online, Morrissey checked out just where in New Zealand he could be heading and applied.

He’s now been in the job more than two months and saw it as a long-term opportunity to establish himself in New Zealand.

“Literally no two days are the same,” he said.

“I genuinely love it, it’s always exciting, and it’s non-stop fun, I just love going to work.”

Morrissey said the need to be a critical thinker was vitally important in the role, with the team facing dynamic jobs and situations.

“You need a certain amount of resilience as well,” he said.

Launched last year, July 8 is International Paramedics Day. The date was the birthday of Dominque Jean Larrey (1766-1842), the man often referred to as the father of modern-day ambulance services.