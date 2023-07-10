Proposed Pukekura Park improvements come with multimillion-dollar price tags

A new pavilion for Pukekura Park has found its way into the draft management plan but will need to get through another round of community consultation if it is to become a reality.

Building a new cricket pavilion and developing a Fillis St entry plaza at Pukekura Park could cost up to $16.5 million.

The indicative cost range was included in the draft Pukekura Park reserve management plan scheduled to go before the New Plymouth District Council at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Included in the plan were indicative costs for a range of other projects, including the construction of terraces at the Bowl of Brooklands ($7m-$8m), the building of a platform for the bowl lake ($3.5m-$4.5m) and additional improvements to Brooklands Zoo ($5.8m).

The council must decide on Tuesday whether to approve the draft management plan to go out for a second round of public consultation.

If approved, consultation would be open for two months from Thursday, while there would be an opportunity for a submitter hearing on October 3.

The council would then decide on December 12 if the Pukekura Park reserve management plan was adopted.

The last plan was adopted in 2004 and has not been updated since.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pavilion is proposed for an area currently occupied by the greenkeeper’s shed.

Hundreds of people provided feedback during the first round of consultation, with the replacement of the Bellringer Pavilion and Fillis St upgrades coming out as the top priority.

There was unanimous acceptance that something needed to be done about Bellringer Pavilion, with most people supporting a new building.

The draft management plan reports 1988 alterations to the pavilion compromised the structural integrity of the building.

“It has seismic issues, does not meet current building standards and the sub floors on the ground floor are deteriorating rapidly,” the report said.

“There are accessibility and capacity issues with the current building; and it no longer meets the requirements for first class cricket.”

The report reinforced the view of New Zealand Cricket which had warned the council no more domestic or international fixtures would be played at Pukekura Park until new facilities were built.

“Council has looked at various options for these areas and facilities over the years, but no resolutions have ever been reached,” the report said.

“With the impending loss of first class cricket status, and the recent assessment showing the full extent of the compromised structure of the pavilion, it is time to reassess this entire area of the park as part of the management plan review.”

As well as a new pavilion and plaza, there were also plans for a replacement dugout and digital scoreboard, with council providing an indicative cost of between $15.5m and $16.5m.

Supplied/Stuff The proposed terraces for the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, feedback on the proposed terraced seating at the Bowl of Brooklands, as well as a detachable platform to sit over the bowl’s lake, from the first consultation period received a variety of opinions on the proposals.

However, almost all encouraged the retention of the existing special character, while there was majority acceptance of modifications to the steep slopes, but the design would need to fit into the current space.

In the draft management plan, council re-affirmed the fact the Bowl of Brooklands capacity of 15,000 was 5000 shy of what promoters of large scale acts want.

Terrace seating would increase that capacity.