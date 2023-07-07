Serious four-vehicle crash closes State Highway 3 near Midhirst, Taranaki

Emergency services have been called to a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Midhirst.

Four people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash near Midhirst, Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3/Mountain Rd near the intersection with Radnor Rd about 6pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said two people reportedly had serious injuries and two had moderate injuries.

The highway was blocked and a helicopter was on the scene shortly before 7pm, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews from Stratford were sent to the crash to help manage the scene.