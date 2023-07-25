Waka Kotahi defends ecological standards of Mt Messenger project

In defending its ecological practices, Waka Kotahi says all the vegetation is felled “under the supervision of Ngāti Tama”.

Weekly inspections of the $280m Te Ara o Te Ata Mt Messenger bypass project by the region's environmental watchdog have found two instances of non-compliance from 54 visits.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) compliance officers monitor the 57 resource consents held by the Mt Messenger alliance and visit the site weekly.

The non-compliant instances to date were related to providing a passage for fish in a culvert and unauthorised discharge of stormwater.

In an emailed statement, TRC resource management director Fred McLay said in both instances Waka Kotahi had remedied the concerns.

Waka Kotahi last month also received top marks for its ecological efforts so far, despite ongoing concerns being raised by longtime opponents of the project – Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust and farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe, who own land where part of the road is to be built.

Opponents have raised concerns about the presence of slash in and around waterways and project works occurring outside the designated area.

In a decision filed before the Environment Court in 2021, Waka Kotahi was told to ensure the slash was kept away from the waterways and the paths of floodwater, and from “steep slopes to prevent accelerated soil erosion”.

Tony Pascoe questioned whether this direction had been followed as he claimed there were areas where slash had been present in waterways, along hillsides and in the path of floodwaters for six months.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mt Messenger bypass project opponents Russell Gibbs, Tony Pascoe and Marie Gibbs say they are worried about slash in the waterways.

However, Waka Kotahi has defended its processes and said the slash did not pose an immediate risk.

In an emailed statement, the project’s lead ecologist Roger MacGibbon said there was constant supervision at the site and all the vegetation was felled “under the supervision of Ngāti Tama Tāngata Tiaki Pou Tiaki”.

“On most sections where vegetation clearance has occurred the vegetation has been removed from [the] site by helicopter.

“On those slopes where the vegetation has not been completely removed those felled trees that had the potential to fall into and obstruct stream flow have been removed,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pascoe says the slash from the Mt Messenger bypass project has been left in the Mangapēpeke stream for more than six months.

Meanwhile, McLay said council staff monitored the clearance of vegetation during its weekly visits and any vegetation which entered waterways.

“This includes ensuring that action is taken by Waka Kotahi to remove the vegetation as and when required.

“In terms of the slash associated with the project work, this material remains on the slopes to reduce the risk of erosion after the vegetation is removed.

“Eventually this will be removed during the later stages of the project."

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fallen trees can be seen on the stream banks near the project area. Waka Kotahi said this would be left in place until later in the project to prevent erosion.

In relation to concerns about work outside the project's designated area, Waka Kotahi said this was typical for a roading project and resource consents had been obtained for the work.

The regional council said in February two more consents were granted to store slash and cut outside the designated area.

In an emailed statement, Te Ara o Te Ata project spokesperson Caleb Perry said works outside the area included the temporary storage of timber/slash and helicopter operations.

Supplied Opponents of the projects have taken photos of what appears to be left over debris from project felling.

“These are permitted activities that NPDC and TRC are aware of,” he said.

On July 19, the regional council operations and planning committee heard that the project would be finished in 2026 or 2027.

Once finished the 6km-long new section of State Highway 3 will include a 125m-long bridge, another 20m-long bridge and a 235m-long tunnel.