Two people seriously injured in crash on SH3, Taranaki

The northbound lane of State Highway 3 was blocked by a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Junction and Mangorei roads in New Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said two patients were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition and two people in a minor condition were treated at the scene.

Two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle attended the crash, she said.

A police spokesperson said at 4.10pm the two-vehicle crash was blocking the northbound lane of State Highway 3. By 5.40pm the road had been reopened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a call around 3.20pm and sent two crews from the New Plymouth station.