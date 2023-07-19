New Plymouth Pistol club heading to court as noise stand-off continues

Bryan Phillips continues to complain about the noise coming from the New Plymouth Pistol Club.

The New Plymouth Pistol Club will head to court to appeal a second abatement notice as verbal shots continue to be fired from its neighbour over the noise being generated at its site.

The battle between the club and neighbour Bryan Phillips has dragged on for more than two years.

Since it began, the club had been issued with two abatement notices, while the New Plymouth District Council had now decided to not grant an existing use rights certificate.

Without the certificate the club would not be able to operate as it would be in breach of the Resource Management Act.

The club was granted a stay of proceedings until an appeal was heard, so it could operate with restrictions.

The club had hundreds of members, while the ranges were also used to adjust gun sights and by police, including the Armed Offenders Squad.

The council’s refusal to grant existing use rights followed a string of complaints from Phillips.

Issued in December, the second abatement notice continued to limit shooting at the club to certain days and times.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The New Plymouth Pistol Club has appealed a second abatement notice.

In the notice, council said there were no resource consents authorising the operation of the pistol club.

“The club is not a permitted activity under the district plan as the noise generated by the pistol club does not comply with the noise standards,” it stated.

To back up the claim, council engaged Marshall Day Acoustics to assess the noise levels on five separate occasions, with the club failing every time to comply to noise standards.

The findings backed up continual complaints by Phillips who maintained the club was breaching noise levels every time the ranges were used.

He wanted shooting banned at the club until the appeal was heard.

“Anyone else is innocent until proven guilty, but that lot is guilty until proven innocent,” he said.

Phillips now refused to pay his rates until council stopped the club from operating, while he also said he refused to go into the paddocks neighbouring the club through fear of being hit by a ricochet.

“Why should I pay my rates if I can’t use my property?”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Pistol Club president Mike O’Sullivan was looking forward to an appeal being heard in court (file photo).

Club president Mike O’Sullivan was looking forward to having an opportunity in court to counter council claims in its abatement notice and subsequent reports which had led to an existing use rights certificate not being issued.

He said the club took issue with a number of the council’s claims, including the level of noise that was being generated and the amount of shooting that was taking place.

“Every time we have a meeting they change the goal posts on us,” he said.

Juliet Johnson, council’s manager of planning, confirmed it had been actively monitoring compliance with the abatement notice as well as responding to complaints.

However, Johnson did not answer if the club had been compliant or if it had been issued any notices for breaching noise levels.

“The NP Pistol Club has appealed the abatement notice to the Environment Court and a hearing (is) expected in the next few months, so we are unable to comment further,” she said.