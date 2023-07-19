New Plymouth Pitch Slam winner gets $1000 to put into new non-profit garden venture

A Pitch Slam was run by Doso, formerly Startup Taranaki. Pictured from left, Doso facilitator Katherine Blaney, Pitch Slam winner Bryan Ritchie, and Doso facilitator Dan Thurston Crow.

Bryan Ritchie’s idea to get neighbours to meet up over their vegetable gardens has proved to be a winner.

Ritchie, along with dozens of other hopefuls, lined up at last week’s Pitch Slam 2023 in New Plymouth to put their ideas to the audience.

After everyone had pitched their ideas, the winner was announced from an audience vote.

That winner proved to be Ritchie, who took home $1020.

Ritchie pitched Our Garden Party, a non-profit idea of connecting people in their neighbourhoods who wanted to grow vegetables.

They would help with information, advice and subsidise seedlings for people who were not used to gardening, he said.

“It’s like My Food Bag, but instead of recipes and ingredients it will be seedlings and expertise.”

The event was organised Doso, previously known as Startup Taranaki, spokesperson Graham Nelson said.

“We had over 50 people attend, each paying $20 at entry. We had quite a number of people, 12 to 15, who applied to pitch, and we selected the seven best.”

They got the idea for a Pitch Slam from overseas where the events are called Soup, he said.

“Soup is a lot more of a community event and less entrepreneurship. They pitch their ideas about things that might better serve the community. We changed it a little bit to bring in the entrepreneurship stream, but we thought it important to still have an impact focus.”

They also used the platform of the event to announce the new rebrand from Startup Taranaki to Doso, he said.

“We wanted a brand that was empowering and inspiring and “do something” is a bit of advice we give a lot of entrepreneurs we work with. Just do something. So it’s an abbreviation of that.”