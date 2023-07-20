Legal battle looming over decision that paved way for residential development near Port Taranaki

Multiple appeals have been lodged in relation to the development of the former Fonterra Coolstores area near Port Taranaki.

Just weeks after it appeared to get the green light, complex legal arguments now stand in the way of a proposed multi-million dollar redevelopment of cool stores near Port Taranaki.

In May a one-off zoning change around the port paved the way to transform the New Plymouth cool stores into a business, residential and hospitality hub.

But now an appeal had been lodged in the Environment Court by Port Taranaki against the New Plymouth District Council.

A number of other major companies had joined Port Taranaki’s fight against the development, and the council’s decision, including OMV New Zealand Ltd, Kiwi Rail and international port logistics company ISO.

Adding to the legal complexities was an appeal lodged by the developers of the site, Seaport Land Company (SLC), also against the council.

For the last five years Seaport Land Company (SLC) had been pushing for a $100 million plus redevelopment of the industrial area next to Ngamotu Beach.

Port Taranaki had fought the development from the outset, arguing it would impinge on its activities and disrupt future expansion.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Port Taranaki argue the re-zoning does not take into account future expansion.

Last year SLC went through an independent hearing, seeking to change the zoning of the area to allow the development.

That led to the industrial area being designated a commercial zone under the council’s district plan, which allowed for a “limited range and scale” of retail, hospitality, residential and commercial activities, essentially giving the green light for the proposal to move ahead.

The decision was widely welcomed within the Moturoa business community, with many seeing the project as beneficial for the suburb.

Resident Roger Tonkin, who has lived near the port for 20 years, said the project also had strong support among residents, who liked the idea of the eyesore industrial complex being turned into something that would grow the community.

Port Taranaki was appealing multiple parts of the council’s decision, including changes to noise boundaries, the creation of a 10m setback from the Coastal Marine Area and decisions in relation to the hazardous substances' chapter of the district plan.

In outlining the reasons for the appeal, Port Taranaki’s barrister Morgan Slyfield said in the written notice the re-zoning decision was not an outcome available to the hearing’s panel to recommend or to the council to decide.

Describing it as unlawful, Slyfield said it breached fundamental principles of natural justice by denying interested parties an opportunity to be heard in relation to the changes.

The re-zoning decision also failed to adequately address many parts of the port’s business, its ability to change, while noise control barriers needed to take into account future growth of the port.

More significantly, the decision failed to take into account the fact the development was surrounded by land zoned for port purposes.

That included industrial land directly opposite the development where a major log-scaling operation was being established to support increased volume and shipping.

Natural Capital An artist’s impression first submitted in 2018 show what the area could look like if redeveloped.

Conversely, SLC’s appeal centred largely on the objectives, policies and rules being applied to industrial and marine activities in and around the development.

In its notice of appeal, SLC’s legal team said parts of the council’s decision did not meet the foreseeable needs of future generations and did not enable the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of the people of New Plymouth.

In a brief statement, a council spokesperson said it would be working with the affected parties through the Environment Court process.

No date had been set for the appeal hearing.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the development was surrounded by land owned by the port. It is surrounded by land zoned for port purposes. Corrected 9.30am 20/07/2023.