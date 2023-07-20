Tysons up for the final challenge despite disruptions

Tysons goal attack and captain Amber Ormond will line up against New Plymouth Old Boys in the Taranaki premier netball final.

Despite a disruptive season, Tysons captain Amber Ormond believes her team has the ability to dig deep no matter the circumstances.

The Waitara-based club play New Plymouth Old Boys in the premier one netball final of the Bayleys-sponsored competition at the TSB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The match doubles as the repeat of last year’s final.

During an unbeaten 11 match season, Ormond had introduced a number of new players, while dealing with injuries, illness and cancelled games.

“I think it’s in these situations that we become a team and learn to have each other’s backs,” she said. “We have certainly had to work hard this year.”

Despite the challenges, Tysons were still the favourites ahead of the final as they eye up a ninth consecutive title. A win could be even more special as the club was celebrating 25 since its inception, a period that had netted 13 titles.

Ormond said it was difficult to point out individuals who have played well because “everyone has played their part” which had been crucial at different times.

As well as Ormond, the side had a number of key players, including Sarah Moller and male player Dominic Williams-Riding.

Ormond said Moller was fit this year and has been strong all season.

“She also has the experience to know when we need intercepts and has been getting crucial ball for us.”

Williams-Riding has been injured but is expected to be named in the Tysons side.

Tysons beat Inglewood Summit 65-55 in the semi-final a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, New Plymouth Old Boys have been the second seeded team all year.

They had only lost two matches, both against Tysons, and enjoyed a 45-40 semi-final win against Stratford-Eltham.

Ormond said Old Boys would be desperate to beat them.

“They haven’t been able to beat us so far this season so that will provide a bit of extra fuel to the fire.”

She said finals netball is completely different and enjoys being part of the event.

“It will be a tough game; everyone will be out to get the scraps wherever they can.

Centre pass is at 4:30pm.

In other games, New Plymouth Girls’ High School plays Stratford-Eltham in the premier three final at 12:30pm and premier two sees The Locals and Tysons compete for the title at 2:30pm.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.