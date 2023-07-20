Yarrow Stadium contractors to shout junior players to NPC opener

Free tickets are on offer for junior players to watch Taranaki play Counties Manukau at Yarrow Stadium. (File photo)

The main contractor of Yarrow Stadium’s rebuild has offered every junior rugby player in the region a chance to watch Taranaki play its first national provincial championship match of the season.

It’s the second successive year Clelands Construction had offered up tickets to the public.

Last year the company gave away 4000 tickets to ratepayers for Taranaki’s match against Waikato.

That good deed was undermined when a number did not attend after torrential rain hit just hours before the match. A roofless West Stand was left almost empty.

This time, any registered junior club player can grab a ticket for Taranaki’s NPC match against Counties Manukau on August 4, while the ticket would also let them watch Taranaki Whio play Tasman in the curtain raiser on the Friday night.

The ticket giveaway was part of Clelands Club Day, a collaboration between the company and Taranaki Rugby.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clelands Contruction is leading the rebuild of Yarrow Stadium.

As well as offering up the free tickets to children, club members could get a discount general admission ticket.

There’ was also a host of club-based activities planned for the opening match at Yarrow Stadium, including a march past for junior club players, a club relay race at half-time of the Taranaki Bulls match, while pre-match Rippa rugby games would also be played between the two matches.

Supporters had also been encouraged to wear their club jerseys to the stadium for a chance to win Taranaki Rugby merchandise.

Taranaki’s pre-season campaign starts this weekend at Te Awamutu where they would play two matches in the Chiefs Centurions Cup.

The first of those matches was against Bay of Plenty.

The following Saturday they host Wellington in another pre-season fixture at Manaia.