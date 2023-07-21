New Plymouth drug dealer has appeal dismissed

Drug dealer Marlon Jon Bird has failed in his bid to have his prison sentence reduced. (File photo)

A recidivist New Plymouth drug dealer has had an appeal against the length of his prison sentence dismissed.

Marlon Jon Bird went to the Court of Appeal in May to argue he did not receive enough of a discount on his final sentence of five years and three months’ jail for deprivation and addiction, and also did not receive a further reduction for the time he spent on electronic bail.

Bird, who had previous convictions for dealing methamphetamine, had his New Plymouth home searched by police in 2019. They found 94 grams of the drug, along with 82 grams of cannabis, eight tabs of LSD and more than $56,000 in cash.

There was also evidence he had been manufacturing methamphetamine.

After electing trial by jury, Bird was granted electronic bail to attend a rehabilitation facility, while he was subsequently allowed to live at home on curfew and work as a builder.

Three days after Bird was allowed to start work, a taxi driver took a woman to the New Plymouth Police Station who had been picked up from his address but had lost consciousness in the car.

Bird later admitted to giving the woman the drug GHB, which he had pre-mixed in a vodka bottle.

When police had a further search of Bird’s house following the incident, they found more equipment used for manufacturing methamphetamine, bags of cannabis and $40,000 in cash.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

In a decision released on Thursday, the Court of Appeal found the sentencing judge had given a generous discount for Bird finally pleading guilty to the 10 drug charges he faced, which offset any further discount for the deprivation and addiction he had growing up.

The Court of Appeal also dismissed a submission that Bird had only begun his drug offending during the latter stages of his electronic bail, pointing to the volume of cash found as proof he had not.

He was therefore not entitled to further discounts.