Man arrested in relation to firearm incident last year in New Plymouth

A man has been arrested in relation to an event at a Ballantrae Place address, where shots were fired at a property.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a firearm incident that occurred in October last year in New Plymouth.

In a press release, police said officers went to a Ballantrae Place address about 4am on October 2 after reports that shots were fired at a property.

“Attending staff located shotgun shells and damage to a vehicle and the wall of a house,” it said.

Police said a man had now been arrested, and “charged with the commission of a crime with a firearm”. He was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on August 10.