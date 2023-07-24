Life stories: Sam West had a 40-year career as an aircraft engineer

Sam West left Hāwera in 1951 on an adventure that led to a 40 year career as an aircraft engineer.

In early 1951 a 16-year-old Hāwera lad set off on a big adventure.

Sam West’s mother saw an advertisement in the paper inviting young men to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) and go to England to be trained as an aircraft engineer.

About 300 young men applied, 15 were selected, but only 14 set sail for the RAF base in Halton, Buckinghamshire, West, 89, said.

“We did three years at Halton then I did a one-year improver service, getting experience with the RAF and worked on Vampires.”

As part of the RAF Halton Apprentice Scheme, West spent time in the classroom with studies including science and aeronautics, while the rest of the time was spent in the workshop.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff West is proud to be known as one of Trenchard’s brats.

In 1920, Marshal of the RAF Lord Trenchard set up the training school and thereafter the apprentices were nicknamed Trenchard’s brats, West said.

“We were quite proud of being called brats.”

West looks back fondly on his time in the UK, which not only kicked off a 40-year career as an aircraft engineer, but included another life-changing experience.

It was 1953 and West went off to London for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. As he was hanging off the railing of a building trying to watch the dignitaries arrive for the ceremony two 16-year-old girls walked past.

He chatted one of them up, he said. They have now been married for 67 years.

There were hundreds of people and everyone was talking to each other, Doris West, 86, said.

“He said, ‘have you got a phone number?’ We don’t have phones. I gave him my address.”

This worried her friend, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sam and Doris met in 1953 on a London street during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

“When we got in the train coming home, my friend said ‘we’ll never be allowed to go up to London again’.”

It was the first time they had been into London on their own. But it all worked out. West returned home in 1955 and Doris came over later. They had three daughters.

Back in New Zealand West had a variety of jobs with the RNZAF, before he ended up in Hobsonville with 3 Squadron working on helicopters and light aircraft.

Then a change of direction came in June 1966 when he was posted to England to do courses on the Westland Wasp, a helicopter, he said.

“They were bought by the navy. The frigates carried a Wasp. When we were doing training with the Royal Navy we almost lost one of them over the side. We didn’t know anything about working on a ship.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff West, bottom right, working on one of his favourite aircraft - the Wasp.

The flight deck was small and they thought the easiest way to move the aircraft was diagonally, he said.

“But we found out, no you don’t move them that way. We started moving it and the ship lurched ... no one went overboard.”

West was assigned to the new HMNZS Waikato in January 1967 as part of the crew maintaining the Wasps.

While with the navy he still wore his RNZAF uniform, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff West’s second meeting with Princess Alexandra in 1969.

And spent a lot of time “tormenting the hell out of navy guys. I was just stirring.”

During his 24 years in the air force he had a few touches with royalty - forming a guard of honour for the late Queen Mother and meeting Princess Alexandra twice.

After the RNZAF, West spent the rest of his career with Air New Zealand. He retired back to Taranaki and is a member of the New Plymouth RSA.