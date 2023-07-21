Aggressive person smashes computer at MSD building in New Plymouth

Access to the Ministry of Social Development building on Dawson St, New Plymouth was restricted on Thursday.

A person intimidated Ministry of Social Development staff and damaged a computer at Dawson House in New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon.

MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said an aggressive person hit a computer at the service centre, at the intersection of Devon St West and Dawson St.

”The computer screen was damaged and a temporary replacement was installed to allow staff to keep working while we await the replacement device from our vendor.

“We have zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards our staff, contractors, clients, and the public we serve,” she said.

The service centre was open but operated on restricted access with appointments only on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said just before 2pm they received reports of a person intimidating staff at the premises on Devon St West.

Enquiries were ongoing, they said.