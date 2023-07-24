Council insurance premiums to skyrocket in wake of weather related disasters

Cyclone Gabrielle, along with the Auckland floods, is expected to cost the country $5 billion and increase insurance costs.

Weather related disasters in Auckland and the East Coast have helped fuel a surge in insurance costs that could see Taranaki ratepayers footing millions more in premiums or accepting greater risks for vital council run infrastructure.

That scenario has been made clear to the New Plymouth District Council’s strategy and operations committee as it prepares to meet on Tuesday to assess the future of insurance cover.

The warning followed a 24% increase across the council’s insurance programme which kicked in on July 1, raising the overall cost of cover to more than $2 million annually.

Making the situation worse, and in need of future assessment, was the escalating prices did not include the cost to insurance companies of the Auckland floods and the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, estimated to be in excess of $5 billion.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Globally, the financial impact of natural disasters was estimated to be $500b in 2022.

While Taranaki has not had a major weather related disaster for a number of years, the impact of ex-tropical Cyclone Gita was felt significantly in the New Plymouth district in 2018 when a major water pipe was ruptured.

It forced severe water restrictions to be put in place and cut supply to up to 10,000 New Plymouth residents for days.

NPDC/Stuff New Plymouth’s water supply was crippled when a tree bought down by ex-tropical Cyclone Gita smashed a vital supply pipe in 2018.

Ex-tropical cyclone Dovi also caused signifiant damage around Port Taranaki in 2022 when huge swells hit in and around the lee breakwater.

NPDC risk and assurance manager Rowan Betts warned the committee by the time it came to the next renewal, premiums could rise again by at least 20%.

That figure could rise further if there were more significant events throughout the country.

“Given the rate of increase is financially unsustainable, some adjustments will be considered in the new financial year with a view to reducing the size of the premium increase, recognising that this will require council to accept more risk than it has up until now,” he said in a report.

Stuff Ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi has seen massive waves battering Taranaki's beaches and port. (First published February 13, 2022)

“The question will be ascertaining how much risk council is willing to accept in exchange for reduced spending on insurance.”

The Stratford District Council was facing equally shocking insurance increases, with chief executive Sven Hanne expecting an overall increase of up to 80%.

While he attributed some of the factors to national and international disasters, a growth in the Stratford District Council’s asset base from just below $60m to more than $80m was also a major contributor.

“We are actively working on ways to minimise these increases,” he said.

While insurance premiums rose across almost all areas of the NPDC’s operations, there was a 30% increase in cover for material damage to commercial and community assets, which jumped in cost from $1.04m to $1.36m for the next financial year.

There were also double-digit rises to cover residential, business interruption, international and domestic travel, while motor vehicle insurance went up 17%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ex tropical cyclone Dovi hit New Plymouth in 2022, causing significant damage at the lee breakwater car park and boat ramp and destroying the port’s wave tower.

Betts said council had explored options for reducing premiums, such as significantly increasing deductibles, reducing the level of cover and adopting a lower natural disaster loss limit.

However, most of the options were either declined by the insurer or were determined to be outweighed by the added financial risk council would be accepting.

That included an option of only covering for third party cover on vehicles, something that was also rejected by the insurer.

South Taranaki District Council spokesperson Gerard Langford confirmed the organisation was also facing insurance cost rises of between 15% and 20%.

“The council has been proactively managing this and is looking at a range of options including considering the viability of self-insuring some of our above ground assets,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Taranaki Regional Council said it did not have the data available but could provide the information when it was.