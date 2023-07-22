Nurse shortages in Taranaki hospitals down to single figures after aggressive recruitment campaign

From a shortage of 40 nurses two years ago, nursing vacancies are now in single figures at Taranaki hospitals.

Taranaki’s two hospitals have made big inroads into the nursing shortage with the number of nurses needed now in single figures.

But the midwife shortage continues with more than half of the roles still vacant.

Two years ago 40 more nursing and healthcare workers were needed to ensure safe staffing levels for patients were met.

But in a written response to questions Te Whatu Ora Taranaki boss Gillian Campbell said the move to a centralised nurse and healthcare assistant recruitment strategy in December 2022 created greater efficiency in every stage of recruitment.

“The vacancy rate has subsequently fallen significantly, and we now have single digit nursing vacancies in our wards meaning we have largely filled the vacancies that existed since 2022.”

The centralised recruitment model approach included a single advertisement for the hospital, timely personal contact of applicants, a small group of senior nurses undertaking the interviewing swiftly and in high volume, and interview oversight by a nurse manager working in recruitment to match suitable candidates with vacancies across the hospital services, Campbell said.

Using the model more than 500 applications had been processed, more than 200 candidates interviewed and 94 registered nurses employed.

Of the 94 nurses, 34 were employed into medical services and the emergency department, 23 into surgical services wards, eight into the intensive care unit, 10 into surgical theatres and 19 were casuals.

Retaining and recruiting midwives remained a national concern.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki continued to prioritise recruitment and have had some recent success with a number of permanent and causal midwives joining the team, Campbell said.

“This includes four new graduate midwives, one who has joined our team and three who are working in our community as lead maternity carers (LMCs). We are excited to already have interest from a number of midwifery students from in and outside of the region seeking to work in Taranaki as new graduates next year.”

Other successes include a new permanent Midwife Manager, Midwife Clinical Coach, and a Child and Maternal Health Nurse Educator.

Currently, the vacancy rate for permanent midwives sits at more than 50%.

Over the past six months five locum midwives have come to Taranaki from outside the region, usually just for a number of days at a time according to the need, she said.

“Our use of locum midwives has reduced significantly in the past few months.”

Campbell couldn’t comment accurately about numbers of midwives and LMCs required in the community, because they work in the private sector, she said.

“However, the number of wahine in our community who had been unable to book with an LMC and so were accessing care from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki as the provider of last resort for primary care has reduced significantly in the past few months.”