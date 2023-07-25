Solving New Zealand's road infrastructure: A call for action

Cyclone Gabrielle had a major impact on roading infrastructure in many parts of the country.

OPINION: State highways across New Zealand are deteriorating rapidly, posing serious safety risks and hindering economic development for the communities they connect to the rest of Aotearoa.

Recently, the National Party unveiled a half-billion-dollar pothole fund, drawing attention to the pressing issue.

Following the 2023/24 budget release, former Transport Minister Michael Wood scrambled to clarify the reduced state highway maintenance figures outlined on the Budget website, assuring the public that hundreds of millions in additional funds had been allocated for maintenance for the coming year over and above what was reported in the published budget.

It's evident that both major political parties have finally acknowledged what most Kiwis have known for years: our national roading infrastructure is in decline and under pressure.

Cyclone Gabrielle served as a stark reminder of our roading infrastructure's fragility.

Communities from Northland to Wairarapa are still grappling with the aftermath of destruction, while regions like Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough continue to recover from their own weather-related disasters.

Former Minister Wood admitted that some roads might need to be permanently closed due to the challenges posed by an ageing asset base, changing climate, rising roading costs, and a political climate where the main parties resist increasing fuel taxes and road user charges to adequately fund the growth, development, and maintenance of our transport networks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Transport Minister Michael Wood scrambled to clarify the reduced state highway maintenance figures.

We could delve into the reasons behind this political failure, pointing out the inadequate funding of the Roads of National Significance and the growth of transport policy objectives without proportional increases in funding sources.

However, doing so would not serve the immediate purpose of finding a solution. The state of our highways mirrors the failures in three waters infrastructure, only it’s central government responsible this time, not local councils. The failure to adequately manage all these assets has led to systemic problems that will cost the nation billions to reverse.

One of the primary reasons for this predicament seems to be a reluctance in New Zealand politics to raise taxes to sufficiently fund the infrastructure required to achieve policy objectives.

Successive Ministers of Transport and Finance have skirted the issue, talking up new policy objectives while trying to downplay failures and presenting inadequate ad-hoc funding responses as somehow reflecting a prudent approach to asset management.

The solutions, though simple, require collective effort.

New Zealanders have historically shown a willingness to pay for quality infrastructure if they can see their investments being utilised efficiently. As Peter Jackson once said, “We might be a day late and a buck short,” but the reality is that most Kiwis value quality infrastructure.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images As Peter Jackson once said, "We might be a day late and a buck short," but the reality is that most Kiwis value quality infrastructure.

The forthcoming elections provide an excellent opportunity to engage with political parties.

Both major parties and minor ones have indicated their commitment to maintaining the existing roading asset base to a suitable standard to maintain connectivity across the nation.

However, National has ruled out an increase in fuel taxes if it forms part of the next Government, a move which almost guarantees the decline in the state of our highways will continue unless the funds are provided from elsewhere.

Labour’s Transport Minister David Parker has been more cautious, neither confirming nor denying the soon-to-be released Government Policy Statement on transport will include the increases in fuel tax and road user charges necessary to generate the funds desperately required to renovate our nation’s crumbling highways and local roads.

Parker will be mindful Government is currently debt-funding close to half of its road maintenance budget, the financial equivalent of borrowing to pay the grocery bills.

Strangely, while they debt fund maintenance on our highways, government seems reluctant to open up the roading balance sheet and debt fund the significant network growth projects that provide economic benefits to the communities they serve for generations to come.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour’s Transport Minister David Parker has been more cautious on future road funding.

Debt funding allows infrastructure providers to smooth the costs of expensive capital investments over decades and would seem a prudent option given the concept underpins the Government’s own three waters reform proposal.

While it isn’t a major contributing factor, all political parties will need to pick a date to apply road user charges to electric vehicles to ensure this growing fleet starts to contribute to the cost of building and maintaining our nation’s roads.

An important step in resolving the crisis is engagement with the public to clarify expectations. Kiwis deserve an opportunity to communicate their views on the significance of our roading infrastructure.

To accelerate and facilitate this discussion, we have initiated the process to trigger a Citizens Initiated Referenda, focused on New Zealand's state highway network maintenance.

The wording, as approved by the Clerk of the House of Parliament, is as follows: “Should the New Zealand government fund road maintenance at levels sufficient to reverse the current decline in the average age and condition of our national state highway network?”

Our goal is to ask the question and let New Zealanders and the political parties who wish to lead the country through the next term of parliament answer it.

We plan to collaborate with councils across the country, making the petition accessible in public libraries and council service centres throughout Aotearoa starting August 1 in Taranaki and then progressively rolling out across the country.

This will provide all Kiwis with the opportunity to express their views and send a clear message to all members of parliament about their stance on this crucial aspect of our daily lives.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth.