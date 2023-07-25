Our Garden Party, a non profit encouraging vege growing in the suburbs

Bryan Ritchie and Dan Thurston Crow, with Ritchie’s dog Bel, show off a worm composting tower which Bryan created to help neighbours to grow vegetables.

A new initiative is being set up to encourage people to grow vegetables and get in touch with their neighbours.

Neighbours Dan Thurston Crow and Bryan Ritchie are behind Our Garden Party, which they are planning to begin in September with a pilot programme of three clusters, Thurston Crow said.

“A champion will form a cluster of near neighbours. You have to be within walking distance of each other, so you can share easily without having to jump in a car. And we’ll give them templates for planning – what do you want to eat, how much, what to produce? Then they can jump online to set up a subscription for the cluster.”

The subscription bought seedlings. There are three subscription options, called bundles – salad, earthy and three sisters, which has pumpkin, corn and beans as its base, he said.

“The seedlings are designed to go in a grid and follow companion planting. If you get tomatoes you [will] also get basil. And things like marigolds to increase pollination. You don’t get to pick specifically, you won’t get things that don’t go together. But you might buy a salad bundle and someone else the earthy bundle. And the tomatoes are enough to feed 10 people, so the idea is to get enough for yourself and if you overproduce you give that away – share within your cluster.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Our Garden Party will begin with vegetable seedlings sold in bundles along with companion plants.

The idea could address so many issues in one simple way, he said.

“It addresses social connection issues, it addresses mental and physical health issues by getting outside and doing something active. It addresses cost of living issues, because you can save yourself quite a lot of money. And food security.”

If people have ground for a garden then they get seedlings and off they go, he said.

“If they don’t Bryan has prototyped planter boxes as kit set, no nails, you just put together the raised beds. And trellises, for climbing plants. And a worm tower.”

The initiative is not for profit and the sale of seedlings should help cover the hardware as they want to remove barriers that may stop people from having a go.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The worm towers will help create good soil, which will help people succeed in their growing endeavours.

“The cost of $229 a year for the seedlings is compared to the expected yield of vegetables, which would cost about $900 at the supermarket.”

Ritchie said they can also help with things like compost. Many people start a garden then it soon turns to weeds. So, Our Garden Party will help “get the plants right, the soil right, and give them the tools they need to succeed”.

Anyone interested can contact ourgardenparty.co.nz