New Plymouth Old Boys upset Tysons to take netball title

New Plymouth Old Boys have created one of the biggest upsets in Taranaki premier netball.

The side beat Tysons 46-45 in the Bayleys premier one final on Saturday afternoon at the TSB Stadium.

The win ruins a successful run of form for Tysons who had been previously unbeaten for two seasons. The title is Old Boys’ first since 2009, while Tysons were aiming for nine consecutive championships.

Old Boys captain Jamie Te Pau said the team was ecstatic to win but wasn’t surprised.

“They came out on court believing they would win and that didn’t change,” she said.

“They had trained so hard and particularly over the last four weeks the amount of work the team put in was phenomenal.”

Coach Kristie Rei drove the belief in the team and allowed each player the space to shine, Te Pau said.

The low-scoring match summed up how tight and physical the game was, including a nail-biting last quarter.

Old Boys started strongly from the start and by half-time led 25-19 before they pushed it out to 38-30 heading into the final quarter.

Fatigue started to set in during the final quarter after their fierce start that gave Tysons a chance to close the margin. But Old Boys managed to maintain their lead thanks to the head start.

Liahna Smith was recognised as the most valuable player by Netball Taranaki for her efforts. She played wing attack for the first half then switched to centre. Sam Burkhart’s defence was heroic during the match.

Male player Ariki Pullen’s consistency was noticeable for Old Boys with his 31 goals from 42 attempts. Vanessa Weir slotted seven goals from 15 and Courtney Barnes, eight goals from 12, were the other points scorers for the champions.

In the shooting circle for Tysons, Connie Clement was on target with a 100% record from 16 attempts, while captain Amber Ormond scored 26 from 28 and Losalia Moeahu slotted three from five.

The premier two final was tight with The Locals beating Tysons 52-51. Nikki Katene from The Locals was awarded most valuable player.

And New Plymouth Girls’ High School beat Stratford-Eltham 46-37 in the premier three final. Harper Leatuafi from Girls High bagged the most valuable player award.

