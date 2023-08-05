Court to decide on future of New Plymouth's century old nurses' home

The old nurses’ home on Barrett St is being attacked by vandals and the weather.

The old Barrett St nurses’ home has been a major feature of the New Plymouth landscape for 100 years, overlooking the city, a grand old dame staying the same as everything else changed.

The history of the land it is on goes back further than a century. Before it was a hospital it was Otumaikuku Pa, an important site for Te Atiawa.

Now the land is banked for a treaty settlement and the former hospital and other buildings have been demolished.

Only the nurses’ home, part of which has been classified a heritage building, remains.

Many would like it restored, raising the question of who would pay. And whether Te Atiawa, who have the option to buy the land as part of their Treaty Settlement, want the century-old building.

Critically, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) listed the eastern wing as a heritage building, in Schedule 1, previously Category A, in its district plan.

The heritage status means it can’t be demolished or removed without resource consent, which could limit the freedoms any eventual owner of the land has to use the site.

Recognising this, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust has appealed the heritage status decision, arguing the building had “fallen into significant disrepair, both internally and externally, and has significant presence of asbestos throughout the structure, consequently being a health and safety risk to the public.”

“In addition to this, the cost of remediating this building to some form of usable standard is economically unfeasible.”

The decision over the heritage status will be decided by the Environment Court.

Te Atiawa has first right of refusal to buy the 7.6 hectare former Barrett St Hospital site, which includes the decaying nurses’ home - as part of its Treaty settlement.

The land is currently owned by Land Information New Zealand, LINZ, which is responsible for maintenance. Whether it will be purchased by Te Atiawa is a discussion the iwi is still having with the Crown.

The site is culturally significant because it used to be home to Otumaikuku Pa.

A hospital was first built there in 1847 and was replaced in the late 1880s. The current nurses’ home building, designed by architect Frank Messenger, was opened on March 14, 1922, and known as "The Palace".

Things started to wind down for Barrett St hospital from the 1960s when services began moving to Taranaki Base.

From 2016 until 2022 the rest of the old hospital buildings were demolished with an estimated total of 2900 cubic metres of material being removed. The nurses’ home remains but is in a bad state. It was deemed an earthquake risk in 2012, and squatters and legal tenants alike were asked to leave.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Vandals have broken into the heritage building, which is very rundown.

Over the years there have been renewed calls for the Barrett St nurses home to be restored.

Last year Heritage Taranaki chairperson Ivan Bruce said Te Atiawa couldn't be expected to take on the building in its current condition.

“It does have a lot of value as a heritage building and is really important to our community and it should be offered back to them in a state where (Te Atiawa) can actually use it.”

At the same time Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa pouwhakahaere Dion Tuuta said the building's protected status and condition did limit what the iwi could do on the site, which had huge development potential.

"The purpose of the [Treaty] settlement for us is to help us exercise our freedom of choice in what we want to do and at the moment the nurses home as it is currently there and under the current protections it does present a constraint or a limit on what we would be able to do with the site,” Tuuta said in 2022.

Eighteen months on the state of the building has got worse, but interest in it is still high, as Jordan McCall and his friend Michael Mischeski found out when they started a Facebook page calling for the building to be restored.

It’s a beautiful old building, and it needs to be saved, McCall said. But, there’s been a lot of vandalism.

“There are entry points up there where people have been getting in. Tiles have fallen off and fallen in, the weather’s affecting it.”

He said he emailed the chief executive of LINZ, saying their management policy was substandard.

“It’s a category one heritage listed building, but LINZ don’t care. They should take proper care of it.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jordan McCall and Michael Mischeski are trying to save the Barrett St hospital nurses home heritage building, before it gets demolished.

McCall took a poll on a New Plymouth Community Facebook page and more than two thirds of those who responded wanted the building saved and restored, he said.

“Then it comes down to who pays for that. The ratepayer? No, It shouldn’t be the rate payers’ responsibility.

“It should come from the Government who say they don’t have the money, but they’ve just given $15 million to St James Theatre.”

The city is losing heritage, he said, such as the old Taranaki Education Board Offices and Arcadia Lodge.

“I’m frustrated by that. If we allow LINZ to keep mismanaging it, we’re letting everybody give heritage buildings the middle finger. Like they’re not worthy.”

LINZ manager project and hazard management delivery Matthew Bradley said their role was to manage and maintain the property on behalf of the Crown while its future use was determined through the Treaty Settlement process.

ARCHIVE/Stuff From the archives is this photo of the nurses home taken by the Taranaki Herald in 1984.

“We are aware of recent vandalism at the site, and our contactors are working to repair and secure access points. The building is earthquake-prone and hazardous, and we strongly discourage any unauthorised entry for public safety reasons.”

LINZ does not have a remit to undertake restoration or extensive repairs, however, it was focused on prohibiting access to the building and ensuring it is regularly monitored with daily security patrols.

The future use of the site will be determined by the new owner, Bradley said.

“Undertaking any work on a heritage building is a complex process and there are a number of steps that need to occur before this can begin. This includes considering health and safety factors and heritage restrictions. The district council has recently amended the activity status for the building to ‘discretionary’, which provides a pathway for us to determine future options for the building.

“We are working through this process, and liaising closely with mana whenua and our environmental consultants on what further work is required at the wider site.”