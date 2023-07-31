Taranaki councils and iwi to adopt start date for water entity

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke chairs the region’s mayoral forum which has recommended the creation of a Taranaki water entity in April 2025.

The establishment of a Taranaki water entity could be another step closer on Tuesday when the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) meets at Owae Marae.

For months representatives from Taranaki councils and iwi had met to draft a position statement to deliver to the Department of Internal Affairs on a preferred transition date for the new entity, a major part of the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

Through their collective negotiations, councils and iwi had indicated April 1, 2025, a date which NPDC was likely to sign off.

Taranaki had been allowed to establish itself as one of the proposed 10 entities after the Government changed tack from its original plan of creating just four which would have seen the region lumped in with Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei.

While the proposed new entity found favour with the region’s mayors, there were a number of issues subsequently raised, including the Government not being prepared to provide a Crown Guarantee on the water entities and the amount of potential regulation involved.

In a report to NPDC, senior programme manager Helen Gray said Government had confirmed that some entities might be established from July next year, but a staggered approach would be taken across the country.

The decision on the date Taranaki’s entity would become operational would ultimately rest with the Government.

However, the Government had asked each entity’s areas to work together to develop a preferred date to help inform their decision-making processes.

At the Taranaki region National Transition Unit Roadshow in June, councils and local iwi in attendance decided on the preferred date.

“This is because our primary objective is to provide as much certainty as possible for people affected by change and ensure the best outcome for our communities,” Gray said.

At the request of the mayoral forum, a Taranaki Position Statement had been drafted on behalf of all three district councils, as well as the support of iwi partners; Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Maru, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki Iwi, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, and Ngā Rauru.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jamie Tuuta represents Taranaki iwi in the partnership to establish a regional water entity.

To be signed off by Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, who was also the chair of the mayoral forum, as well as Jamie Tuuta, chair of Ngāti Mutunga and on behalf of Taranaki iwi, the position statement seeks an assurance on a number of key areas.

They include a guarantee of another tranche of Government funding, as well as “seed funding” for local iwi to help the implementation of the entity, as well as assurance from an experienced acquisition and mergers advisor, that the activities on the “transition runway” were sufficient to establish a successful entity.