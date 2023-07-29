You can put your dough on Manaia being abuzz for centenary match

The Manaia Domain will host thousands of fans for the Yarrows Centenary match between Taranaki and Wellington on Saturday.

The lines are marked out, the marquees and temporary grandstands have been erected and the portaloos are in place for what promises to be the biggest social event on Manaia’s calendar for quite some time.

Thousands of people are set to flock to the Manaia Domain on Saturday for the sold out Yarrows Centenary rugby match between Taranaki and Wellington, the first major fixture played in the town since, well, many can remember.

Yarrows The Bakers, one of the largest and longest serving employers in the town, has been synonymous with Taranaki Rugby for decades when former managing director Noel Yarrow penned a major sponsorship agreement.

Now, Taranaki Rugby was paying back some of that loyalty by hosting the pre-season match where Yarrows staff would fill a sideline marquee while the company’s guests, some from overseas, were seated in the domain’s main grandstand.

“We’ve got a corporate portaloo truck coming in from Wellington for those guests,” Taranaki Commercial manager Jimmy Fastier said. “They’re the fancy loos.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Jimmy Fastier has been busy helping to prepare the domain for the match.

As well as invited guests, more than 1500 people had snapped up general admission tickets to stand five deep around the playing field.

Fastier said Taranaki Rugby’s corporate staff were well versed in getting venues ready after setting up at Pukekura Park and Inglewood’s TET Stadium in recent years as Yarrows Stadium underwent its rebuild.

Two men eagerly anticipating the match were Waimate Rugby Club life members Hector Bell and David ‘Gus’ Gulliver who were delighted Taranaki had adopted one-off jerseys for the game in their former team’s blue and black hoops.

Inside a room in the Manaia Bowling Club, the pair showed off some of the club’s history, before it merged with Hāwera and Athletic to become Southern. It had been shifted from the former rugby clubrooms after it was deemed earthquake prone.

“I think the last big game we had here was when a Bob Scott XV played a few years ago,” Bell said. “I think I was nine back then.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waimate Rugby Club life members Hector Bell and David 'Gus' Gulliver are eagerly awaiting the match between Taranaki and Wellington.

“But this game’s created a bit of a stir, we’ve got quite a few old Waimate men coming back to town for it because it might be the last time something like this happens.”

The pair would join fellow remaining life members John Taylor and Kelvin Putt as guests, with Gulliver promising a uniquely Waimate reception for the teams.

While those in Manaia and surrounding areas were growing increasingly excited about the prospect of hosting the match, Yarrows Taranaki coach Neil Barnes was solely focussed on bringing his squad up to speed less than a week before the National Provincial Championship kicked off.

As well as dealing with the late availability of several high profile players who were involved in the New Zealand XV’s tour of Japan, Barnes faced the uncertainty of whether lock Josh Lord would be named in the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad.

For now, Barnes at least had Lord locked in the second row for the pre-season match, something he was grateful for, given the diminishing number of specialists he had in the position.

Already he has lost Scott Jury to a season ending injury, while former Canterbury lock and bright prospect Fiti Sa had another four weeks on the sideline after he suffered a knee injury at a Chiefs training.

Throw in the fact exciting midfielder Daniel Rona had been ruled out for eight weeks after getting injured in Clifton’s semi-final loss to eventual club champions New Plymouth Old Boys, and Barnes already had some juggling to do.

“We’re still reasonably placed, but we’ve got a lot of guys who have come back pretty dinged up from other competitions they were in,” he said.

“We’re just managing a lot of guys back on to the field at the moment, and it’s just one of those situations where there is a lot of content going into our work.”

Just how quickly the squad was picking up that content would be strongly tested by a Wellington side which had the benefit of already playing two Ranfurly Shield matches in a prolonged preseason campaign, albeit against weaker opposition.

“By rights they should be a bit ahead of it, but we will see,” Barnes said.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Jayson Potroz was named the Major Rugby League’s most valuable player after helping the New England Free Jacks to a maiden title.

An interesting side note of the match would be the form of several players who had been plying their trade in the United States in Major League Rugby.

They include first five-eighth Jayson Potroz who was named the competition’s most valuable player after guiding the New England Free Jacks to the club’s first title.

He came back and played a part in Taranaki’s preseason matches last weekend in the Chiefs Centurions Cup and was on the bench in the squad to face Wellington.

Adding to Barnes’ workload was planning for the opening rounds of the NPC, with Taranaki set to play three matches in 10 days, starting with Counties Manukau at Yarrow Stadium before away trips to meet Northland and Manawatu.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Neil Barnes said there was a lot of hype around the pre-season match at Manaia.

For now, Barnes wants to see the squad play to the game plan the coaching squad had developed for the season, which should centre largely on using the ball to create space for notable attackers out wide.

“I want to give the boys the courage to play,” he said.

As for the prospect of playing in Manaia and honouring the union’s association with Yarrows, Barnes was expecting an enthusiastic crowd.

“It’s great that it’s sold out, there’s plenty of hype, and so there should be, because it’s great to celebrate 100 years for Yarrows given just how much support they have given the province over the years.”

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls: Matty McKenzie, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Meihana Grindlay, Teihorangi Walden, Kini Naholo, Josh Jacomb, Logan Crowley, Kaylum Boshier, Tom Florence, Hemopo Cunningham, Josh Lord, Jesse Parete, Michael Bent, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Reserves, Milennium Sanerivi, Kyle Stewart, Reuben O’Neill, Arese Poliko, Adam Lennox, Adam Smith, Willem Ratu, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Jayson Potroz, Leone Nawai, AJ Lemalu, Vereniki Tikoisolomone.