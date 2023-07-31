Successful appeal cuts prison term for burglar, gives him home detention

The High Court at New Plymouth heard an appeal into the sentencing of Kingi Matchitt. (File photo)

A convicted Taranaki burglar has had his prison sentence replaced by home detention after a successful court appeal.

Kingi Floyd Matchitt was sentenced to 25 months in prison in respect of two charges of burglary and one charge of theft against three victims in three separate incidents.

The offending leading to the theft charge and the first burglary charge occurred on September 27, 2022, at two separate addresses in Auckland.

The second burglary took place in New Plymouth on January 28 this year.

Matchitt entered the Cinema and Express Bar and Cafe at 9pm, where he walked into the staff only area and stole a package containing $20,000 cash.

Following Matchitt’s July 5 successful appeal to the High Court at New Plymouth, Justice Cheryl Gwyn substituted his jail term for an 11-month sentence of home detention, which will be served at a Hāwera address.

In her ruling, the judge said Matchitt’s rehabilitation needs were best served by living in a prosocial environment with the support of his partner and her family.

A condition was added that he pay a total of $25,000 in reparation to the Auckland and New Plymouth burglary victims pro-rated across the value of the goods and cash.