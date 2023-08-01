New Plymouth's Malayalee community prepare to celebrate culture

A day to celebrate colour, kai and community has been months in the making for members of New Plymouth’s Malayalee community.

On August 26, Ponnonapulari 2023 will take place, thanks to the New Plymouth Malayalee Association, as a way to mark Onam, a traditional harvest festival celebrated within Hindu culture.

The Malayalee people are from the Indian state of Kerala.

Association president Suby Joseph said it had about 350 members, made up of families as well as a 150-strong cohort of students who attend Witt Te Pūkenga.

He said about 75% of the region’s Malayalee community worked in the health sector, with others employed in the engineering or hospitality fields.

About 400 people from the community are expected to turn up for the festivities, which will be held at St Joseph’s Hall in New Plymouth.

The day-long event will bring the Malayalee community together for a day of colour, entertainment, and of course, food.

123rf.com/Stuff Onam is a harvest festival, which is traditionally celebrated over a 10-day period in Kerala, usually falling between August and September each year.

A vegetarian banquet will be specially prepared for the day, destined to be eaten off banana leaves as per tradition, Joseph said.

In time, the association hoped to invite the public along to future cultural events, Joseph said.

While strengthening community ties was one purpose of the association, the other was the care and support it offered to students coming from India to study.

It offered places for them to live with other Taranaki-based Malayalee families, as well as orientation around the community, he said.

Student co-ordinator Gelin Thayil said the support was key for the group, as many were in their late teens when they arrived, and needed help to find accommodation or settle in to their new surroundings.

Association vice-president Jackson Jacob added that he only expected the population of Malayalee living in the province to grow, as more made their way to Taranaki for work or study opportunities.