New Plymouth's ambitious all ages playground reaches $5m funding target

Fundraising for New Plymouth’s mammoth all ages play area has hit its target of $5 million, meaning construction of the seaside project could begin as soon as October.

Dubbed Destination Play, the 22,000 m2 playground will be nine times the size of the play area it will replace at Kawaroa on the city’s foreshore.

The playground will include water features, challenge and natural features; seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom; a Maramataka feature that highlights the Māori lunar calendar; a pump track, climbing platforms and swings; toilets and parking.

lt will also improve access to the Kawaroa Reef with huge steps to the tidal area and, once completed, will be one of the largest all ages play area in the southern hemisphere.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The existing playground will be removed to make way for Destination Play.

The Taranaki Foundation is leading the project in conjunction with Ngāti Te Whiti and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

The New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) increased its investment from $500,000 to $1m and the Government, through the Lottery Community Facilities Fund, has confirmed a grant of $500,000, Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said.

Community and business donations, and funding, ranged from $20 to $1m.

“Fundraising in these current market conditions has been no mean feat but as a community we have joined forces and achieved this together,” Hickford said.

“A project of this magnitude and ambition wouldn’t be possible without support from local funders, donors and supporters and that include NPDC and Toi Foundation. It really has come together not only from those I’ve mentioned but individuals, families, local businesses. It’s definitely been a team effort to get us to this point.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said the contract to build the playground will go out to tender in the next week or two.

The contract will be put out for tender this month, with the exact cost of stage one of the project known once that process was completed.

Hickford said if the cost is more than expected, the scope of the first stage will be changed to be within the $5m raised.

“The design team have put it together in a smart way that if there is a gap, certain areas can just be pushed into stage two if required.”

Stage one is about 80% of the playground. Further funding of about $1.5m needs to be raised for stage two.

Taranaki Foundation chairman Bryce Barnett said he’d like to think it would be possible to start on stage two before stage one is finished, but that depends on the funding.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Foundation chairman Bryce Barnett said the playground will be fantastic for the province, the city and for bringing people to Taranaki.

He believed raising money for stage two would come a lot more easily once people saw work beginning on the playground.

“Stage two is a smaller area with more specialised equipment, which could be the real fun part of it.”

The huge play area was Barnett’s idea.

“When I had the dream it almost seemed impossible, but I was going to make it happen. Now we’re there on the first stage and the second stage is no longer a dream, it’s a push. I can smell the end of completing a fantastic project.”

It will be “fantastic” for the city, the province, and for bringing people to Taranaki, he said.

“And we’re proud of that.”