New Plymouth's Labour MP Glen Bennett given significant lift in party list

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett has moved up to 29th place on the Labour Party candidate list (file photo).

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett has made a signifiant shift up Labour’s list of candidates for the 2023 election.

The first term MP jumped 53 places on the list from the last election to sit in 29th position as Labour leader Chris Hipkins and party president Jill Day published the party’s 76 candidates on Monday.

Bennett’s move was by far the most dramatic of those representing Taranaki in Parliament, although list MP Angela Roberts moved 15 places from 2020 to sit at 35.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis also moved up to 50th on the list, a shift of five places.

Minister of Defence Andrew Little, who had previously stood for the New Plymouth seat, dropped from seventh in 2020 to 12th on Labour’s list.

Bennett hoped his new position on the party list demonstrated the hard work he had been doing in his electorate and in Wellington.

“Being recognised for that is always really humbling,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and President of the Labour Party Jill Day announce the list of Labour candidates for the coming election.

As well as his elevation, Bennett was quick to point out the strong placings for Taranaki’s other Labour MPs which he believed reflected the importance attached to the region.

“It really shows the Labour Party has its eyes on New Plymouth and on the regions and that's a good thing,” he said.

On recent polling, which had not varied considerably for months, Labour could expect to bring into Parliament a reduced team of around 45 MPs which should return Bennett to the house if he lost the New Plymouth seat.

However, that was not in his line of thinking as he prepared to go head-to-head with National candidate David MacLeod and maintain a majority of just over 2500 votes.

“My game plan is to win New Plymouth and for me, I’ve got one job only this year and that’s to win the seat and retain it,” he said.

He maintained he was not focussed on the candidate list at all.

“The fact I’ve been rewarded for doing my job well is really encouraging,” he said.

“I’m not the loudest voice, I just put my head down and do my best to serve and build trust and relationships.”