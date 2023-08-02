New Plymouth District Council adopts start date for Taranaki water entity

The New Plymouth District Council had their meeting at Owae Marae, in Waitara, for the first time.

A Taranaki run water entity got a step closer on Tuesday when the New Plymouth District Council agreed to a draft position statement by Taranaki councils and local iwi despite concerns about the cost.

The statement was in the form of a letter to the Department of Internal Affairs on a preferred transition date, April 1, 2025, for the new Taranaki Water Services Entity.

The Government has changed the name of the Three Waters reform to “affordable water reforms”.

Taranaki has been allowed to establish itself as one of the proposed 10 entities after the Government changed tack from its original plan of creating just four, which would have seen the region lumped in with Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei.

So, the first item on the agenda at the meeting of the full council at Owae Marae, in Waitara, was to decide whether to endorse the Taranaki Position Statement.

The statement had been drafted on behalf of all three district councils, with the support of iwi partners; Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Maru, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki Iwi, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, and Ngā Rauru.

The other two councils, South Taranaki and Stratford districts, had yet to endorse the statement, but the meeting was told it would “be surprising if they did not.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom was in favour of Taranaki running its own water entity.

Mayor Neil Holdom said change was coming, and they could put their heads in their hands and ignore it, fight it, or get ahead of it.

In Taranaki there was unity and the mayors and iwi leaders wanted to get ahead and implement it for better value for people around the maunga, he said.

“It’s going to cost more. It’s going to cost more no matter who does it.

“The estimations that we did in the last LTP (long term plan) in 2019 dollars, the real cost of delivering three waters services, without any changes to the compliance environment, would be about $2600 a property within 15 years, and that would need to be inflation adjusted up. And that’s because we haven’t funded our renewals.”

So yes it’s expensive, but they had the opportunity to do something transformational, he said.

But the increased cost worried Councillor Murray Chong, who said it would cost too much.

“I’m dead against it. This could be higher than the rates bill.”

Councillor Max Brough, who was sitting on the fence, also concerned about the cost said: “It’s going to affect people who can’t afford it the most.”

Councillors Dinnie Moeahu and Gordon Brown were both in favour.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Councillor Dinnie Moeahu liked the idea that Taranaki people would be in charge of Taranaki’s water.

Moeahu said the water reforms had been “incredibly difficult to navigate.”

“I’m not a fan of the Government centralising everything. Councils know their region better than the Government. This is a united approach by councils and iwi.”

Brown pointed out the council had railed against the Three Waters Reform and asked for a Taranaki entity.

“That’s what we’ve got. Why wouldn’t we support what we asked for?”

It was the first time the council had met at Owae Marae in Waitara and Holdom said they should savour the moment.

“The binding of our stories and by listening to each other and working together and getting to know each other, this meeting is a start of a better future.”

Together they will make and implement plans that will affect the quality of life for people now and in the future, he said.

“So let’s connect and make good things happen in Taranaki.”