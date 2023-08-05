A 'small' number of Taranaki hospital staff may be affected by nationwide health cuts

Some middle management staff at Taranaki Base Hospital may be affected in national Te Whatu Ora shake up.

Job cuts proposed nationally by Te Whatu Ora will have a small impact on Taranaki hospital staff.

Te Whatu Ora has indicated it will cut 322 roles nationally, though it has not said how many people would be affected, just that it was “roles not people”.

The middle management positions are across three teams – Finance, Commissioning and Service Improvement and Innovation.

Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater said there was an HR process under way, and people whose roles were affected may choose to apply for other roles within Te Whatu Ora.

“A very small number of these roles are based in Taranaki. While the process is ongoing we are unable to give specific details on the roles or location of the roles that are impacted.”

Te Whatu Ora has previously said “no patient-facing positions will be affected by these changes."

Taranaki has recently been able to reduce the number of nurses needed at its hospitals down to single fingers, an improvement on 2022 when it required 40 nursing and health care workers to ensure safe staffing levels were met.

The formation of Te Whatu Ora on July 1, 2022 brought together 29 different entities under one Crown entity, including the 20 former DHBs, eight shared service entities and Manatū Hauora functions.

Nationally, Te Whatu Ora employs the largest workforce in New Zealand with more than 80,000 people working for the organisation. More than 2000 of them in Taranaki.

Meanwhile, restructuring is also going on at Witt and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

Taranaki’s only state-funded tertiary provider could lose 18 jobs, about 8% of its 215 staff, if the nationwide restructuring proposed by the country’s mega polytech, Te Pūkenga, goes ahead unchanged.

NPDC is looking at a wide-ranging staff restructure with the first phase involving 110 staff in management positions.